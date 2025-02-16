Seattle Seahawks Could Target Landon Jackson in the NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to bolster their defensive line in the upcoming NFL Draft. With Uchenna Nwosu and Dre'Mont Jones potentially facing salary cap cuts, the team is eyeing prospects like Landon Jackson to fill the void. Jackson, a standout edge rusher from the University of Pittsburgh, possesses a combination of size and athleticism that could make him a valuable asset for Seattle's defense.

The Seattle Seahawks had one of the better pass rush es around the NFL last year. A lot went into that, including some sharp coaching from Mike Macdonald. He wouldn't have gotten it done without some legitimate talent on his defensive front-seven, though. At the moment Uchenna Nwosu and Dre'Mont Jones are at the top of the depth chart here. However, both are potential salary cap casualties, which means Seattle might have to replace both of them.

If they look to the draft to meet that need, one name to keep an eye on is Landon Jackson. The beauty for the Seahawks is that outside of the offensive line and tight end, they do not have major needs and can draft just for talent. Landon Jackson has the imposing frame to dominate at the line of scrimmage but also has the athleticism to beat offensive tackles on the edge. His game needs refinement, but he has the time in this defense to learn the game while being a disruptive role player in a rotational situation as a rookie. Jackson (6-foot-7, 280 pounds) is quite a bit bigger than the usual edge rushers the Seahawks have historically preferred under Pete Carroll and John Schneider. Going with more size may help Seattle against the run, which is where Jackson really thrives. He also earned a solid 72.2 grade in pass rushing. All together, Jackson posted 16 sacks, 28 tackles for a loss and five pass breakups. Here are the highlights. Jackson may rise into the first round, but for now he's averaging a second-round pick in mock drafts, at 51st overall





