Seattle Seahawks 2026 trade deadline tracker

Follow ongoing coverage of the 2026 NFL trade deadline, including whether or not the Seahawks make one more move.

We’ve reached NFL and therefore Seattle Seahawks trade deadline week, which often promises to have some interesting deals and rarely actually materializes. Minor or mid-level deals have happened more recently on deadline day itself, so it’s not like we live in a “nothing happens” world.

There have admittedly been prominent in-season trades already this year, including the Quenton Nelson and Jeffery Simmons trades just a couple of weeks ago, as well as Joey Porter Jr going to the Dallas Cowboys, and Marvin Harrison Jr heading for the Houston Texans. For the second year in a row, the trade deadline is during Week 10. The Seattle Seahawks are usually active during the deadline, and this year they’ve pulled off one major trade.

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Will John Schneider cook up another midseason masterclass like he did for Leonard Williams, Quandre Diggs, Carlos Dunlap, and other names from previous deadline deals? Follow Field Gulls’ trade tracker coverage throughout Monday and Tuesday, and we’ll see what the Seahawks will do as they look to get back on track after a sputtering 5-4 start. Who could the Seahawks potentially put on the trade block? No one immediately springs to mind.

The likes of Dante Fowler Jr have rarely played this year but likely wouldn’t fetch much on the trade market. Emanuel Wilson being an unofficial healthy scratch is worth monitoring, although similarly he’s not much of a valuable trade piece, and Seattle may not want to risk moving any capable RB given the injury concerns on the depth chart. Edge rusher and wide receiver might be two positions of need for Seattle.

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Rashid Shaheed’s injury and generally underwhelming receiving stats could impact what Seattle does at receiver. The edge rushing room is essentially three deep, and with only Derick Hall and Connor O’Toole under contract beyond 2027, there might be some forward thinking required.

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