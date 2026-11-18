Seattle Public Schools confronts structural deficit as pandemic relief ends, sparking debate over school closures, teacher retention, and long-term financial stability.

Seattle Public Schools officials are confronting a severe financial crisis driven by plummeting enrollment and the expiration of federal pandemic relief funds. The district, which serves below 49,000 students, has seen its enrollment fall by roughly 8 percent since 2019. This decline mirrors a broader national trend where public school enrollment has dropped by more than 1.4 million students since the pandemic began, largely due to declining birth rates and the expansion of school choice options.

National Paralysis in School District Finance

Experts describe the current situation as a national paralysis in school district boardrooms, where leaders hesitate to downsize operations to match their new financial realities. According to a recent study, one out of every four public schools in the United States has lost 15 percent or more of its student population since 2019. Despite these empty desks, the total number of schools in operation remains virtually unchanged, and teacher headcounts have actually grown by 1 percent nationwide. Stanford researcher Dee noted that districts have been "dithering" on the question of downsizing, resulting in a historic high number of teachers per student.

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Expired Federal Funds Expose Structural Deficits

The current budget woes can be traced directly to the exhaustion of more than $190 billion in one-time federal pandemic relief aid. These funds allowed superintendents to maintain staffing levels and avoid closures despite shrinking student bodies. With these resources gone, districts must now confront painful structural deficits. Liza Rankin, a Seattle school board member since 2019, emphasized that employee pay and benefits account for roughly 80 percent of a district's budget. She argued that closing schools does not save significant money and that the focus should remain on serving students with available resources.

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Opposition to Campus Closures and Union Influence

Proposals to shutter campuses have faced fierce neighborhood outcry and political resistance. In late 2024, the district's then-superintendent proposed closing up to a fifth of its schools, but the plan was shelved following the superintendent's resignation. The current administration reached a $183 million contract with the United Educators of San Francisco, or UESF, earlier this year. UESF argued that the district's substantial cash reserves could stabilize the budget. However, Jason Willis, a school finance expert with research group WestEd, stated that reserves do not resolve the underlying structural issues.

Future Projections and State Oversight Risks

The district projects it will close its structural deficit next school year, relying on early retirements and cuts to the central office to avert immediate closures. However, a $26 million deficit is projected for the following year. UESF noted that the district's rainy day fund, which stood at nearly $139 million last year, is expected to draw down to just $52 million over the next two years. Experts warn that failure to manage finances effectively could lead to state takeovers, with at least 21 such takeovers occurring since 2023, which would remove local flexibility in budget decisions.