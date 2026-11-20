Seattle School Board members unanimously approved policy changes granting Superintendent Ben Shuldiner final authority to close or merge schools, removing the board's public vote and sparking criticism from local media hosts who argue the board is avoiding accountability.

The Seattle School Board unanimously voted Wednesday to approve significant changes to its school closure policy, effectively transferring the ultimate decision-making power regarding instructional site closures from the elected board to Superintendent Ben Shuldiner. This structural shift eliminates the requirement for a final board vote on such closures, marking a decisive change in how the district manages campus consolidations and terminations. The new framework places the authority directly with the Superintendent, removing the previous mandate for a public hearing and a formal board resolution before any campus could be closed or merged.

Policy Changes Remove Public Voting Requirements

Under the newly approved regulations, Superintendent Ben Shuldiner no longer needs to present his reasons for closing a campus to the full board for a final public vote. While the Superintendent retains the obligation to notify staff, affected families, and board directors, the procedural hurdles that previously allowed for board-level oversight have been significantly reduced. The board also voted to eliminate two specific waiting periods that had been set aside for public review, including a thirty-day window after the superintendent's preliminary recommendation and a fourteen-day window after his final recommendation. These temporal buffers previously allowed for community input before a closure could be finalized, but they are now removed from the standard procedure.

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Media Hosts Accuse Board of Avoiding Accountability

KIRO radio host Gee Scott criticized the board's decision, suggesting that members are setting Superintendent Ben Shuldiner up to take the blame for unpopular closures. Scott argued that by removing the board from the final decision-making process, members are attempting to distance themselves from the political fallout. He stated that board members ask voters to trust their judgment on difficult decisions, yet they have chosen to hand all decision-making power to the superintendent. Scott noted that when schools are closed under the new system, the public cannot hold the board accountable for those specific choices, effectively allowing board members to shift the negative reaction entirely onto Shuldiner.

Similarly, KIRO host Ursula Reutin questioned the motives behind the board's move, asking if the members were so unwilling to face angry parents that they preferred to let the superintendent take all the heat. Reutin acknowledged that the district's previous attempt at school closures had gone in circles before the former superintendent resigned, and she understood the board's desire for a more decisive and efficient process. However, she maintained that leadership requires accountability, and the board cannot simply hand off that responsibility to Shuldiner. She explicitly gave the Seattle School District a failing grade for these latest moves, emphasizing that the board does not get to abdicate its duty to its constituents.

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Superintendent Maintains Oversight Capabilities

Despite the removal of the final vote requirement, Superintendent Ben Shuldiner clarified that the board still retains the ability to block a closure if a majority of its members vote against it. This provision ensures that the elected body has a check on executive power, even if the process no longer requires a prior affirmative vote to proceed. The change primarily affects the procedural timing and the public-facing nature of the approval process, rather than completely stripping the board of its ultimate authority to intervene in exceptional circumstances.

Recent interactions between the superintendent and the community highlight the complexities of this new dynamic. Two days before the vote, Shuldiner met with approximately eighty families at Highland Park Elementary regarding a plan to merge Sanislo Elementary into Highland Park. During this meeting, a district official reportedly asked a reporter from the Record to leave, citing that the meeting was not open to the media. Shuldiner intervened, stating that it was up to the families and the space they occupied, and he welcomed the reporter's presence to ensure comfort and openness.

Debate Over Transparency and Media Access

The incident at the Highland Park Elementary meeting sparked a debate regarding transparency and the role of journalists in public proceedings. The reporter for the Record noted that no personal or sensitive information was requested or offered during the session. In an editor's note, the publication argued that getting accurate, impartial information to more people sooner is actually a safer and better practice than restricting access. The reporter described the attempt to exclude media as feeding into a dangerous narrative that journalists are enemies of the people, a sentiment that Gee Scott praised Shuldiner for resisting by allowing the press to remain in the room.