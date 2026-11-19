The Seattle School Board approved a significant power shift for Superintendent Ben Shuldiner, removing mandatory public explanations for school closures and sparking intense backlash from families and educators concerned about transparency.

The Seattle School Board has formally approved a resolution that dramatically expands the administrative authority of Superintendent Ben Shuldiner regarding the potential closure of public schools across the district. This strategic shift fundamentally alters the governance landscape by eliminating the longstanding statutory requirement that mandated the superintendent provide public, detailed explanations for why specific educational institutions needed to shut down. The decision marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate over educational resource allocation and administrative transparency within Washington State's largest school district.

The newly adopted policy framework strips away procedural safeguards that previously required Superintendent Ben Shuldiner to justify closure decisions to the public. The board voted to grant the superintendent even more control over the complex process of identifying, evaluating, and ultimately closing underperforming or underutilized schools without the burden of public justification. This move removes the transparency mechanism that allowed parents, teachers, and community stakeholders to demand clear, documented reasons for the permanent cessation of operations at their local campuses.

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Under the updated guidelines, the Seattle School Board dropped two critical waiting periods meant for public review. The previous policy required a thirty-day waiting period after the superintendent's preliminary closure recommendation and an additional fourteen days after his final one. By eliminating these timelines, the board has accelerated the process, allowing Superintendent Ben Shuldiner to move more quickly to close schools with less obligation to explain the rationale to the public.

Director Joe Mizrahi stated that the policy changes do not cut a single public hearing or chance to comment. The hearings still occur, but they happen sooner, and the district will still hold them at or near each affected school. Superintendent Ben Shuldiner emphasized that the board retains the power to stop any closure with a majority vote. He noted that the board could simply say no, and then he would be unable to proceed with the closure.

Community reaction to this administrative overhaul has been swift, harsh, and deeply divided among residents who value open governance. One family, feeling increasingly marginalized by the district's internal decision-making processes, explicitly asked a reporter to attend a recent school closure meeting to ensure the proceedings were documented and visible to the broader public. Their request underscores a profound lack of trust in the district's willingness to operate openly.

This tension came to a head on Monday night at Highland Park Elementary School during a meeting regarding the plan to close Sanislo Elementary. Reporter Tracy Record from the West Seattle Blog attended the gathering, which was held in a public school building and involved public land and taxpayer money. She sat on the side of the room, clearly visible, to document the discussion about merging the two institutions.

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According to Tracy Record's account, a district official initially approached her and stated that the meeting was not open to the media. The official instructed her to leave the room immediately. However, Tracy Record did not comply with this directive. She remained seated, raising her hand high so that every parent in the room could see exactly who she was and what she was doing.

When Superintendent Ben Shuldiner addressed the room, he warned the attendees that a reporter was present. He then stated that she had been asked to leave. This announcement drew immediate pushback from the parents in attendance. Several families objected out loud to the suggestion that a journalist should be removed from a public meeting concerning their children's education.

Critics within the community have described the new dynamic as feeling factory-like rather than educational. They suggest that students are being treated as inventory in a bureaucratic liquidation process rather than as individuals deserving of personalized attention. These opposing views highlight the intense friction between administrative efficiency goals and community demands for accountability in how public assets are managed.

The immediate consequence of this policy shift is a significant reduction in the ability of parents and local residents to influence or scrutinize the criteria used for school closures. Without the requirement for public explanations, the Seattle School Board and Superintendent Ben Shuldiner are no longer obligated to present a public record justifying why a particular school must cease operations.

Families are now left with fewer legal or procedural avenues to challenge the district's determination that a specific campus is no longer viable. This lack of mandatory disclosure raises serious concerns about the potential for arbitrary decisions or closures based on financial calculations that do not account for the social and educational value of neighborhood schools.

The board's move did not surprise the superintendent. Directors had reviewed these specific changes at a policy meeting on October twenty-eighth. When the district attempted to remove Tracy Record from the Highland Park meeting on Monday night, Superintendent Ben Shuldiner was already aware that the board was merely two days away from formally granting him more say over how fast schools close.

Superintendent Ben Shuldiner has previously earned credit for candor regarding school mergers. When he first announced the merger plans, he admitted in writing that some of the district's enrollment decline was self-inflicted. He told the families at the Highland Park meeting that he has to play the hand that is dealt to him in the current educational landscape.

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He promised families that nobody at either Sanislo or Highland Park would lose their job. He also pledged that the Sanislo building would not be sold while he remains in charge. He stayed after the meeting ran long to engage in one-on-one conversations with parents who had further questions or concerns.

Parents at the meeting discussed real hardships associated with the proposed merger. One mother noted that many Sanislo families are very poor and that she does not drive. She explained that getting to Highland Park would take her thirty minutes, creating a significant logistical burden for families who rely on the neighborhood school.

Tracy Record noted that no one was asked for personal or sensitive information during the meeting. However, the incident of attempting to remove a journalist from a public forum has intensified scrutiny. Washington's Open Public Meetings Act states that the people do not yield their sovereignty to the agencies which serve them.

The Seattle School Board has identified twenty-one schools in potential merger plans. Families will lose neighborhood schools they love, and buildings worth millions of dollars will sit empty or get new uses. People who manage that much of the public money should expect to be watched and reported on.

Superintendent Ben Shuldiner called the Monday session meeting number twenty-five out of forty-seven. That leaves plenty of time for the district to adjust its approach before the remaining meetings. The controversy suggests that trust between the administration and the community is already strained.

The board's decision to centralize power and remove transparency requirements has placed the superintendent in a powerful but controversial position. Reporters in rooms like the one at Highland Park are now viewed by many as more important than ever. They serve as a check on administrative power and a voice for families who feel marginalized.

If the district continues to restrict media access, it may further alienate the very parents it seeks to reassure. The combination of accelerated timelines, removed justification requirements, and aggressive attempts to exclude press has created a volatile environment for school governance in Seattle.

The outcome of these merger plans will significantly impact the educational landscape of the city. The actions taken by the Seattle School Board and Superintendent Ben Shuldiner will set a precedent for how public resources are managed and how much transparency is required in the future of public education in Washington State.