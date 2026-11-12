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Seattle’s Historic Triangle Pub gets a new chapter with a nod to 1910

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Seattle’s Historic Triangle Pub gets a new chapter with a nod to 1910
Wa · King County · Seattle
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The Historic Triangle Pub in Seattle's Pioneer Square has undergone a renovation, honoring its roots dating back to 1910.

Seattle's historic Triangle Pub gets a new chapter with a nod to 1910The Historic Triangle Pub in Seattle's Pioneer Square has undergone a renovation honoring its roots dating back to 1910.

Owners Steve Bassett and Matt Greenup, longtime former customers, restored the pub with historic details and modern upgrades. Bassett and Greenup used to come to the pub for drinks in the 1990s. Now, they own it.

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"There was a lot of regulars at that time. So everyone knew everyone it seemed like," recalled Greenup. The spot near the railroad tracks has had a reputation as a saloon since its start in 1910. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it still has a preserved fresco, with cherubs looking down on patrons.

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"There’s a lot of cool places you can go into, a brand new building, but you can’t duplicate this," said Greenup. Remodeling the small space became a big undertaking, particularly when it came to bringing it up to modern code.

"I remember talking to a general contractor, a friend of mine and he was like you’re brave go for it. I wouldn’t recommend it," said Greenup. Suspect in US Coast Guard murder released from jail on $3M bail

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