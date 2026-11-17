Seattle bakery Hey Bagel secures top honors including first place in Best Sourdough at New York BagelFest while announcing a West Seattle expansion for May 2027.

Seattle bakery Hey Bagel dominated the awards podium this weekend at New York BagelFest, securing first place in the Best Sourdough category and taking runner-up honors for Best Bialy. The University Village shop also captured third-place finishes in the Best Bagel, People's Choice, Rising Star, and Best Beyond the Boroughs categories. This recognition highlights the growing reputation of local artisanal bakeries on the national stage.

Competition Details and Judging Criteria

Hey Bagel joined more than 25 acclaimed bagel makers from ten states and five countries for the prestigious tasting festival. Organizers describe New York BagelFest as an immersive event where thousands of enthusiasts sample unlimited bagels and schmears from top global bakeries. Participants undergo a rigorous vetting process evaluating quality, originality, reputation, and community following. Visitors had the opportunity to meet bakers who traveled from Ireland, Spain, Canada, and India to compete in this showcase of global craftsmanship.

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The festival featured celebrity chefs, live demonstrations, educational programming, and interactive exhibits alongside the baking competition. A panel of experts and festival attendees helped determine winners across several specific categories including Best Bagel, Schmear of the Year, Most Creative, Best Showmanship, and Best Bialy. Attendees also cast votes for People's Choice, Best of the Boroughs, Best Beyond the Boroughs, Best International, and Rising Star awards. Jeff Yankelow, Director of Bakery and Food Services Sales at King Arthur, called the event the ultimate celebration of bagel innovation and the premier bagel showcase in the country and arguably the world.

Expansion Plans and Ownership Vision

Building on this award-winning momentum, Hey Bagel announced plans to open a new shop in West Seattle by May 2027. Andrew Rubenstein, the owner of Hey Bagel, shared the news on social media stating he could no longer keep the expansion a secret. He confirmed that the company just signed the lease and is planning to open the new location by next May. Rubenstein expressed extreme excitement about the upcoming expansion and noted that he is willing to open the doors sooner if preparations are completed ahead of schedule.

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The new West Seattle location will be situated at 4448 California Avenue SW, north of the Junction. This strategic expansion comes as local businesses continue to evolve in a competitive market. The announcement follows the recent opening of Cafe Du Sol at the end of October, which offers a fusion menu with handcrafted sandwiches, matcha, and Vietnamese coffee. Meanwhile, Washington-based artists including Brandi Carlile and Foo Fighters were among the 2027 Grammy nominees, reflecting a broader cultural renaissance in the state.

Product Offerings and Operational Details

Hey Bagel produces all bagels using 100% organic flour, with half of the ingredients sourced from Washington. Every bagel is vegan and sourdough-based, appealing to health-conscious and dietary-restricted consumers. The shop offers a wide variety of house-made schmears including coconut-based vegan cream cheese, spicy scallion, chili crisp, strawberry graham cracker, vegan scallion, raspberry curry, and hot honey. These products are available at the original location at 4610 Village Court NE in University Village.

The bakery operates daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and serves coffee alongside a large selection of schmears. In addition to core menu items, the shop features daily rotating specialties such as Pepperoni Pizza or Caramelized Onion and Gruyere bagels. Despite producing 180 bagels every 20 minutes, the high demand often leads to lines stretching out the door and onto the sidewalk. The business continues to gain popularity among locals seeking premium, locally made bagels with significant community following.