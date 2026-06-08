Seattle's Crosslake Connection, a light rail line that spans a floating bridge and links the city with Bellevue and Redmond, opened to great fanfare in spring 2022. The line, which doubles the frequency of stops in Emerald City, was completed in time for the World Cup, serving as a deadline for finishing a project that was three years behind schedule. The World Cup's infrastructure legacy has often been cautionary, with host cities prioritizing stadiums over residents' needs. However, Seattle's approach, focusing on residents' well-being, has shown that a mega-event like the World Cup can strengthen transit systems if the investment starts long before the event.

The Crosslake Connection , Seattle's latest public transit addition, opened with great fanfare in spring 2022, attracting over 200,000 riders on its March 28 debut. The line, which spans a floating bridge and links Seattle with Bellevue and Redmond, has doubled the frequency of stops in Emerald City.

Seattle's sustained commitment to public transit, evident in its transportation infrastructure boom, played a crucial role in its selection as a World Cup host city. The Crosslake Connection's completion, a project three years behind schedule, served as a deadline for finishing the line. Sound Transit used the funding package from a 2008 voter approval for the project, which was not built for the World Cup but was completed in time for the event.

The World Cup's infrastructure legacy has often been cautionary, with host cities prioritizing stadiums over residents' needs. However, Seattle's approach, focusing on residents' well-being, has shown that a mega-event like the World Cup can strengthen transit systems if the investment starts long before the event. Brian McCullough, an associate professor of sport management, emphasized the importance of communication and alternative transportation options for athletes, coaches, and caretakers to ensure the system's success





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