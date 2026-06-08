Seattle Residents and Prosecutors Demand Action on Sex Trafficking and Gun Violence

Hundreds of fed-up neighbors marched along Aurora Avenue this weekend, demanding action on the gun violence, sex trafficking, and open prostitution that have transformed their North Seattle neighborhood. King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion joined them, along with senior prosecutors who handle Seattle sex trafficking cases every day.

Hundreds of fed-up neighbors marched along Aurora Avenue this weekend, demanding action on the gun violence , sex trafficking , and open prostitution that have transformed their North Seattle neighborhood.

King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion joined them, along with senior prosecutors who handle Seattle sex trafficking cases every day. The march was one of the largest neighborhood protests Seattle has seen in years, according to Casey McNerthney, spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, who walked the route with residents. McNerthney said, 'I don't think I've ever seen a march like that on Aurora where neighbors have said, 'Hey, we're fed up, and we need help,''.

The neighborhood's message, McNerthney said, was unmistakable: residents want the shootings out of their streets, and they want to feel heard by city, county, and state leaders. McNerthney noted that the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office only handles felonies, while misdemeanors, including the simple misdemeanor charge for buying sex from an adult, are handled by a completely separate agency: the Seattle City Attorney's Office.

McNerthney said, 'The cases that we get are when it increases to a shooting or somebody who is trafficking someone else.

' The front-end enforcement, the part that could actually deter buyers and choke off the demand fueling the violence, sits entirely with the Seattle City Attorney's Office. And right now, neighbors said it's not happening. The march follows months of escalating violence along Aurora Avenue, including drive-by shootings, a 40-shell-casing shootout near a daycare, and bullets that came within feet of a sleeping five-week-old in a bassinet.

Neighbors and prosecutors are increasingly pointing at the same root cause: the men buying sex. They say Washington's laws aren't built to stop them. Senior Deputy Prosecutors Alex Voorhees and Brynn MacGinnis, who handle King County's human trafficking cases full-time, and Bridget Maryman, who leads the Gender-Based Violence and Prevention Division that oversees those cases, joined Manion on the march. McNerthney said, 'She could highlight, 'I had this case, and this is what happened here.

' She knew it better than any other prosecutor, I think, in the state, because she's working on that every day. ' The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office pushed lawmakers last session to stiffen penalties on the buyers driving the demand. The bill didn't make it through. McNerthney said, 'We'll be back there again in the next session, trying to show - and there are some lawmakers who really get it.

' The argument prosecutors are making is straightforward: the pimps are on Aurora because the buyers are on Aurora. McNerthney said, 'It's those buyers that are driving the demand. The demand is what's driving the pimps in the area.

' McNerthney pushed back on the idea that prosecutors aren't acting. They are. The problem, he said, is the economics. McNerthney said, 'Every time we prosecute a pimp or trafficker, they're replaced by another.

' Voorhees added, 'And the reason that they are replaced by another is because there is money to be made. Why is there money to be made? Because, let's be honest, men are willing to pay to purchase another human being's body for their own sexual gratification.

' Voorhees pointed to data the office has collected through undercover operations involving detectives posing online as minors selling sex





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