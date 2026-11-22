KIRO hosts Gee Scott and Ursula react to claims that Seattle residents are charged for extra garbage collection when no trash was placed at the curb. The article details the billing mechanism and the dispute window.

KIRO Radio hosts Gee Scott and Ursula recently addressed alarming claims from four Seattle residents who allege the city charged them for extra garbage services that were never utilized. These residents reported that the city billed them for trash that never existed, raising significant concerns about the transparency and accuracy of municipal utility billing practices in the region.

Seattle Residents Challenge Trash Billing Accuracy

The core of the complaint involves a specific billing mechanism where customers are charged nearly $14 when a hauler reports extra trash that was not actually placed out for collection. Unlike scenarios where a hauler misses trash and faces a penalty, this system penalizes the resident financially while the hauler faces no consequences for the false report. These four Seattle residents stated that the charge is notoriously difficult to spot because it appears on the last page of the utility bill, often escaping the notice of everyday consumers.

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Gee Scott Questions City Utility Billing Practices

Gee Scott expressed that he had never previously questioned his garbage bill, a stance he admits has now fundamentally changed after hearing these accounts. Scott noted that while he rigorously double-checks other expenses like Costco receipts and cable bills due to known industry practices, he took the municipal garbage fee for granted. He emphasized that even if these allegations are eventually proven false, his perception of the system will remain altered permanently.

Scott highlighted the psychological aspect of these bills, noting that residents typically assume the city is correct unless proven otherwise. He mentioned that the idea of paying for a service that was never rendered is disturbing, regardless of the small amount involved. His reaction underscores a growing public skepticism toward automated billing systems that lack immediate transparency for the average household.

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Ursula Outlines Dispute Window and Hauler Penalties

Ursula clarified the procedural aspects of the dispute process, noting that customers can only contest these charges if they do so within the past two billing cycles. This narrow window means that if a customer does not carefully scrutinize the bottom of their statement, they may pay for phantom charges without any recourse. She also pointed out that the current policy creates an imbalance where haulers are not penalized for incorrect reporting, potentially incentivizing negligence or fraud.

The hosts acknowledged that while the residents' claims are currently unproven allegations, the mechanism itself is flawed. A texter from the 425 area code argued that some residents are simply irresponsible and leave too much trash on the curb. Ursula conceded that customers have a responsibility to manage their waste, but she maintained that the billing system should not rely on residents to police the haulers for every single collection event.

Impact on Seattle Consumers and Future Outlook

This incident highlights a broader issue regarding consumer protection in municipal services, where the burden of verification falls entirely on the citizen. The $14 fee, while seemingly minor, represents a violation of trust if the service was not rendered. For Seattle residents, the takeaway is that utility bills require the same level of scrutiny as private sector invoices.

As the city monitors these claims, the residents involved are hoping the situation resolves in their favor, though they remain skeptical. The incident serves as a stark reminder for all utility users to review their statements meticulously. Until the city implements better verification protocols, residents like Scott and the anonymous claimants will continue to view their garbage bills with increased suspicion and scrutiny.