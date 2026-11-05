Seattle Public Utilities Warns of Storm Drain Clogs as November Rain Approaches

Seattle Public Utilities crews work to clear storm drains before heavy autumn rains cause flooding. Residents are urged to rake leaves and report hazards to ensure public safety.

Seattle Public Utilities has issued an urgent warning that falling leaves combined with incoming heavy rainfall are likely to clog the city storm drainage infrastructure, creating immediate street flooding risks.

The utility agency confirmed that these hazards pose significant threats to drivers, pedestrians, residential homes, and local businesses throughout the metropolitan area as November begins.

Also read Seattle weather: Rain arrives Wednesday, with a stronger storm Friday

SPU crews maintain the city drainage system year-round, not just during severe weather events, but they are currently operating around the clock to manage these specific seasonal hazards.

Before the heavy rain arrives, teams are inspecting and clearing high-risk locations to prevent backups while monitoring weather forecasts closely to adjust staffing levels.

The agency is also coordinating with the Seattle Department of Transportation on street sweeping schedules to ensure a proactive approach that removes debris before it enters the storm drains.

Ray Brown, a spokesperson with Seattle Public Utilities, emphasized that protecting public health and safety is the agency primary mission during these wet conditions.

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Brown explained that ponding water creates serious issues for the environment and for the public walking in their neighborhoods, making rapid response essential.

Residents can help keep drains clear by raking leaves before they reach the street, but anyone clearing leaves from a storm drain should use a rake or another tool.

It is critical that residents never use their hands for this task and stay on the sidewalk or curb, out of the roadway, to prevent injury and ensure efficient clearance.

Communication between residents and the agency is critical for effective response to rain events, with Brown stating that calling the operations response center at 206-386-1800 is vital.

Reporting how communities are being affected by these rain events provides essential information for SPU to optimize their response strategies and deploy resources to areas most in need.

This data allows the agency to address the most severe flooding incidents first, minimizing damage to property and infrastructure across the city during the peak wet season.

Seattle residents can set out up to 10 extra bags of leaves on each collection day in November at no additional charge to manage excess debris before it washes into streets.

As the season changes, residents must also adjust their clocks, changing from Pacific Daylight Time to Pacific Standard Time to stay aligned with local time updates.

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To receive emergency updates regarding weather and service interruptions, residents should sign up for AlertSeattle via the city notification system to stay informed of potential road closures.

November is historically the wettest month of the year in Seattle, with the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport averaging 6.31 inches of rain during this month.

This weather pattern sets the stage for potential drainage stress, although the first snowfall has already blanketed the Cascades, El Niño conditions could limit winter snowpack.

This weather pattern influences how much water will eventually reach the city drainage systems, making proactive maintenance and public cooperation more important than ever.

By adhering to leaf collection guidelines and reporting hazards, the community supports the ongoing efforts to maintain safe and functional infrastructure during the wet season.

The coordination ensures that limited personnel can address the most severe flooding incidents first, minimizing damage to property and infrastructure across the city.

Staying informed helps citizens prepare for potential road closures or flooding warnings, which are common occurrences during this historically wet time of year.

The agency is relying on residents to be their eyes and ears in the neighborhood, as timely reports can drastically improve response times to emerging issues.

This collaborative effort is key to keeping the city safe and functional as the winter weather season approaches and the days grow shorter and darker.