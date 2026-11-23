With the winter rainy season approaching, Seattle Public Utilities is preparing for the possibility of flooding in South Park, one of Seattle’s most flood-prone neighborhoods.

With the winter rainy season approaching, Seattle Public Utilities is preparing for the possibility of flooding in South Park, one of Seattle’s most flood-prone neighborhoods.

SPU said South Park is vulnerable to flooding because of heavy rainfall, high tides, and its location along the Duwamish River. After significant flooding affected homes and businesses in 2022, SPU said it has continued strengthening flood preparedness and emergency response efforts in South Park and across Seattle. On Sunday, SPU conducted a daylong flood response preparedness exercise in South Park. The exercise tested the equipment, personnel, and procedures used to prepare for potential flooding events.

Also read Port of Seattle, Alaska Airlines review ICE incident during boarding of Seattle-LA flight

During the exercise, SPU crews assembled temporary flood barriers, prepared and operated emergency pumps, and practiced coordinated flood response procedures. The Port of Seattle and Alaska Airlines are reviewing an immigration enforcement arrest involving two passengers as they boarded an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Los Angeles Saturday morning. Deputies in unincorporated King County’s Skyway neighborhood are investigating a late-night shooting that sent three teenage girls to the hospital.

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