Seattle Public Utilities activates emergency plan for King Tides in South Park. Sandbag walls and pumps protect residents from Duwamish River flooding.

Seattle Public Utilities activated its emergency response plan as king tides began pushing high water into Seattle's South Park neighborhood, flooding basements and threatening low-lying properties along the Duwamish riverfront. City crews deployed across the neighborhood Tuesday to inspect sandbag barriers, monitor street drainage, and assist residents preparing for rising tidal surges. The king tides mark the beginning of regular high-water events that have repeatedly challenged South Park's infrastructure and residential foundations.

Seattle Public Utilities Deploy Emergency Resources

To help mitigate the threat, Seattle Public Utilities set up mobile pumps to divert water away from roads and buildings while checking out and reinforcing a sandbag wall that stretches along the river in the flood-prone community. The utility dispatched teams across the neighborhood to inspect existing infrastructure and alert residents ahead of incoming high water. Seattle Public Utilities workers moved from house to house to warn residents about the tides, inspect defensive barriers, and position heavy-duty industrial pumps intended to channel water away from roads and residential structures.

Also read Seattle weather: Wind, heavy rain and King Tide flooding concerns

A major sandbag wall stretching approximately more than a mile through the neighborhood has served as the community's primary defense against previous tidal inundations. A major sandbag wall stretching approximately more than a mile through the neighborhood has served as the community's primary defense against previous tidal inundations. Utility officials are monitoring water levels closely to ensure the structural integrity of these barriers holds against the rising tide. The coordinated effort aims to prevent catastrophic damage to homes and critical infrastructure in the area.

Residents Battle Rising Waters in South Park

In her South Park basement, homeowner Dagmar Cronn monitored two active drainage pumps as rising water seeped through the structure. Cronn's house sits directly beside a sandbag wall and on the riverfront, prompting her to build an adjoining sandbag barrier on her own property to see if it can keep water from rising in certain sections of her home. Cronn marked waterlines on her walls showing where past floods had risen, noting that floodwaters reached 49 inches at one point in recent years.

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Having spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to protect her property against recurrent flooding, Cronn prepared for the water levels to rise higher during the king tides this year. Cronn warned that if things don't work the way we want them to, there will just be water in here, noting that sometimes the water comes in faster than the first pump. With the local water table rising, in her estimation, water could eventually threaten to crest over her ground level at her property. Despite the persistent intrusion, Cronn remained committed to staying in her residence.

Cronn stated that she is old, but expecting to live quite a bit longer, so she is hoping to stay and will keep battling the water. Across the street from Cronn, neighbor Deborah McNeil observed the water conditions from higher ground. McNeil noted that while her home does not face immediate water issues during these high tides, broader changes along the Duwamish River could eventually affect the area. McNeil expressed concern that even this house in 20 years is not going to be a tenable location due to rising global waters.

Community Support and Next Steps

Wise has said he moved to Renton, but kept the South Park home. Wise praised Seattle Public Utilities defensive measures and active presence throughout the community, even in areas outside municipal boundaries. Wise recalled that last year the water went halfway up the sandbag wall all around this area, and he appreciates the sandbag wall a lot. Wise also gave a shoutout to Seattle Public Utilities for helping, noting that it is the City of Seattle protecting the UKC area, making an effort to go ahead and protect this neighborhood.

To help residents protect their properties, Seattle Public Utilities designated five specific distribution sites across South Park where property owners can collect sandbags. One designated site is located at the corner of South Elmgrove Street and 12th Avenue South. Alongside sandbag distribution, utility officials urged residents to take immediate precautionary measures before water levels reach peak heights. Homeowners were advised to inspect existing sandbags on their properties, test all personal sump pumps, move parked vehicles to higher ground, and carry household valuables up to upper floors or elevated surfaces.

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For some property owners facing repeated inundation and mounting repair costs, the recurrent flooding has prompted difficult considerations about whether they can afford to remain in the neighborhood or must sell their properties. Seattle Public Utilities announced that its dedicated base of operations at Eighth Avenue South and South Monroe Street will open Wednesday, Nov. 25 to provide South Park residents with storm information, emergency shelter, and response supplies. Seattle Public Utilities stated that crews will remain on site to monitor water levels and deploy additional personnel and pumping equipment as conditions require.