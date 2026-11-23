Seattle Public Utilities conducted a flood drill in South Park on Sunday, lining the Duwamish River with sandbags and water-filled barriers to prevent potential King Tide flooding, improving readiness compared to severe 2022 flooding.

Seattle Public Utilities lined the Duwamish River with thousands of sandbags Sunday in South Park to prevent potential King Tide flooding, an effort city officials say drastically improves neighborhood readiness compared to 2022.

Seattle Public Utilities conducted a flood drill in South Park on Sunday ahead of potential King Tides along the Duwamish River this week. Crews lined vulnerable areas with thousands of sandbags and water-filled barriers to prevent a repeat of the severe 2022 flooding. Officials urge residents to prepare now by signing up for AlertSeattle notifications and keeping an emergency"go kit" ready.

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With possible King Tides expected this week, Seattle Public Utilities conducted a flood response preparedness exercise in South Park on Sunday to ensure crews are ready for potential high water along the Duwamish River. While the Duwamish—Seattle’s only river—flowed calmly on Sunday, crews spent the day lining the area with thousands of sandbags.

"We also are using water-filled plastic containers and eco blocks so that the water stays back," Ellen Stewart, Chief Operating Officer for SPU's Drainage and Wastewater Line of Business said. The exercise is aimed at preventing a repeat of the severe flooding that hit the neighborhood in 2022. According to Stewart, the city is in a much stronger position today.

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"We are much better prepared today than we were in 2022," Stewart told FOX 13. "That was an event that no one saw coming, and it was the culmination of a perfect storm. "Since that 2022 event, crews have surveyed the entire river to identify low points and strategically placed sandbag walls to isolate vulnerable areas. Stewart noted that flooding in the area is primarily driven by two factors: low-lying terrain and drainage infrastructure.

The city installed a South Park pump station in 2023 to help alleviate the street flooding in the neighborhood. Rob Saka, who represents District 1 on Seattle's City Council, attended the exercise to observe the preparations firsthand.

"This neighborhood in South Park and the broader Duwamish Valley is some of the most at risk in terms of our whole entire region, and so I wanted to show up and support my constituents, my neighbors," Saka said. Community advocates also emphasized the delicate balance between environmental preservation and neighborhood safety. Paulina Lopez, Executive Director of the Duwamish River Community Coalition, noted the importance of adapting to the river's natural patterns.

"We love the river. This is not the river’s fault—everything was in the way of the river reclaiming its original ways that it used to be," Lopez said.

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"We have to work very hard to bring the safety to our neighbors, to our industrial neighbors. " She went on to say "it makes me feel much better and reassured, but also hopeful for what it’s going to be, what this community is going to look like in the long term with impact and solutions for our neighbors.

" Seattle Public Utilities recommends that residents take the following precautions ahead of potential flooding:Keep an emergency"go kit" stocked and ready at all times. Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Shirah Matsuzawa, who spoke with officials within Seattle Public Utlities and the Duwamish River Community Coalition.