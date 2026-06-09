Seattle Prepares for 2026 FIFA World Cup with Mass Viewing Parties and Festivals Across the City

Seattle is gearing up to host six matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the city is responding with a huge network of bars, breweries, and public spaces offering live screenings, themed drinks, and family-friendly activities. From free drone shows at Seattle Center to indoor mini golf and special brews, fans have countless ways to join the soccer celebration without a ticket.

Seattle will transform into a major celebration hub for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosting six matches at Seattle Stadium from June 15 through July, including key games featuring the USA Men's Soccer Team and knockout rounds.

The tournament, which begins on June 11 in Mexico City and spans cities across the USA, Canada, and Mexico, is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of fans to the Emerald City. In response, a wide network of breweries, bars, and public spaces across the Greater Seattle Area are rolling out extensive programming to accommodate the surge of soccer enthusiasts. These include early morning openings, special themed food and drink menus, family-friendly environments, and large-screen viewing parties.

Specific venues like the Seattle Center will host a free World Soccer Fan Celebration featuring drone shows and watch parties, while Amazon unveils new charitable photo installations celebrating Pacific Northwest culture, adding a local artistic touch to the festivities. Numerous establishments such as Reuben's Ballard, The Spot Tavern in Renton, Admiral Pub, Ounces' Taproom, and others will show all or select matches, with many opening as early as 7 a.m. for early games and offering breakfast options.

Several breweries are introducing limited-edition "Match Moment" brews like the "Equalizer," "PK Pilsner," and "Red Card Ale," while Bellevue Brewing Co. partners with local youth soccer program Midlakes United to launch the "Bellevue Baller" beer. Venues like those with indoor mini golf courses provide family-friendly activities, and some locations will transform into pedestrian zones with beer gardens, stages, and large viewing screens open to all ages.

For those seeking a premium experience, certain rooftops will offer specialty cocktails and 360-degree city views, with reservations recommended for major matches. The diverse offerings ensure fans without tickets can still enjoy the tournament atmosphere while avoiding traffic, with options spanning Kirkland, Pioneer Square, Redmond, Spokane, West Seattle, Burien, Lake City, South Lake Union, and Downtown Seattle.

The extensive coverage includes all 104 matches across June and July, with dedicated watch parties for USA group stage games, knockout rounds, and the final





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2026 FIFA World Cup Seattle Watch Parties Seattle Stadium World Cup Viewing Seattle Breweries World Cup Festivals Seattle Center Amazon Installations Pacific Northwest Soccer Bars Family Friendly Venues Match Day Specials Drone Shows Mini Golf Themed Beers

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