The Port of Seattle Commission demands federal protocols after ICE agents arrested Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and Sofia Hernandez Mejia at SEA, sparking outrage among local officials.

The Port of Seattle Commission has issued a stern rebuke to federal immigration authorities, demanding an immediate halt to what it describes as disruptive and un-American tactics being deployed at airports across the United States. This official condemnation was triggered by a chaotic enforcement action at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday, which resulted in the arrest of Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and his daughter, Sofia Hernandez Mejia. The commission explicitly stated that the type of immigration enforcement currently happening at American airports is new, disruptive, and requires immediate cessation to protect the port's status as a welcoming gateway.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, and Attorney General Nick Brown joined the condemnation, expressing outrage over the manner in which masked agents conducted the arrest. Governor Ferguson labeled the actions at SEA as deeply un-American, noting that agents who did not identify themselves dragged people off jetways as they boarded a flight. This incident has intensified scrutiny on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations within U.S. airports, with local leaders calling for federal intervention to stop such tactics.

Also read ICE Arrests Woman at Seattle Airport After Coffee Assault on Officers

ICE defended the operation by claiming that Sofia Hernandez Mejia hurled hot coffee at officers while they were arresting Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, a man from Mexico who had overstayed his visa. The agency identified Hernandez Mejia as a Mexican citizen who had also overstayed her visa and stated she was arrested for assaulting a federal officer. The Department of Homeland Security reiterated that Secretary Mullin has been clear that anyone who assaults or obstructs law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

However, witnesses and legal representatives strongly dispute the agency's narrative regarding the altercation. A passenger named John Gaedeke told KIRO 7 that one family member was holding a cup when the struggle began and it went flying. Gaedeke stated that officers knocked the coffee cup out of one of the person's hands and that the coffee went over a couple of different people before agents started yelling about being assaulted. Olia Catala, the attorney for the pair, noted that Hernandez Mejia's husband, who was also on the jet bridge and not detained, ended up covered in coffee.

Advertisement

Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and Sofia Hernandez Mejia are currently being held at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, according to their attorney Olia Catala. Catala described the detainees as distressed, extremely nervous, and scared. She noted that the daughter is very concerned about her dad, and the father is very anxious about what is going to happen to his daughter. The pair entered the United States on B-2 visas more than a decade ago and later applied for asylum, with Larrondo Mendoza's case still pending.

The commission is actively reviewing the situation, supporting distraught employees, and engaging with federal officials, airline partners, and community organizations. The Port of Seattle stated that it will continue to communicate with the public as it moves forward with these evaluations. The commission is assessing whether domestic ICE enforcement activities at SEA are consistent with its operational standards and community commitments, emphasizing that such actions undermine the welcoming nature of the port.

In response to the incident, the Port of Seattle is formally asking agencies to notify the Port of Seattle in advance of enforcement activity. If prior notification is not possible, the commission requires agencies to notify the Port of Seattle immediately afterward, along with an opportunity to debrief. The commission also wants agencies to establish clear protocols to minimize impact on travel, airport security, and airport operations, ensuring that such disruptions do not become the norm for passengers and staff.

These demands are not new, as the commission noted it has consistently objected to changes in how ICE operates domestic enforcement at airports since last year. In December 2025, it formally called on federal leaders to intervene in ICE efforts to leverage air passenger data for facilitating immigration enforcement actions. The commission highlighted a significant escalation in these activities, citing a notable increase in ICE enforcement actions at SEA and other U.S. airports during August 2026.