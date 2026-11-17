Seattle Police Department denies renting cars for ICE immigration enforcement, clarifying vehicles were for HSI drug and trafficking investigations involving federal task forces.

A viral social media claim alleging that the Seattle Police Department was renting vehicles for federal immigration agents has been debunked by city officials, who revealed the cars were actually part of a complex undercover operation targeting drug and human trafficking rings. The controversy originated from reports published by the website HardPressed, which highlighted rental agreements showing the department leased vehicles from Hertz in December and February for use by a division of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Secretive Vehicle Rentals for Federal Task Force

Records obtained by HardPressed show that the Seattle Police Department utilized a shell entity to rent the vehicles, with the invoices billing a business name rather than the department directly to maintain operational confidentiality. The handwritten letters "HSI" appear on these rental agreements, standing for Homeland Security Investigations, which is a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement responsible for criminal investigations beyond just immigration enforcement. The invoices indicate one-month rentals for a total of $1,627.75 each, submitted for reimbursement to the Department of Homeland Security and bearing the same address as Seattle police headquarters on Fifth Avenue.

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An officer associated with the rental process apparently used an alias, further suggesting the vehicles were intended for sensitive undercover work rather than routine law enforcement duties. Interim Seattle Police Chief Andre Sayles explicitly addressed the rumors during a public event, stating that his department refuses to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement due to strict city policies. He confirmed that the vehicles were rented specifically for an ongoing human trafficking investigation, emphasizing that he verified this information personally over the weekend to ensure accuracy in his public statements.

Major Drug Bust and Organized Crime Investigation

The context for these vehicle rentals becomes clearer when examining a major federal operation concluded by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Feb. 4, which resulted in the arrests of 14 individuals accused of drug trafficking. Federal prosecutors allege that these arrests targeted a drug trafficking organization affiliated with the Black Gangster Disciples street gang, which operated across Washington, Oregon, and California. The network is accused of distributing counterfeit prescription pills, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, while also trafficking firearms and machine-gun conversion devices.

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Alleged ringleader Kevin Salgado, a 27-year-old from Puyallup, is accused of overseeing this extensive network that distributed counterfeit oxycodone and Xanax pills alongside other narcotics to customers across the country. The investigation into this criminal enterprise involved a massive multi-agency task force that included Homeland Security Investigations, the DEA, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Internal Revenue Service, Tacoma police, and the Seattle Police Department. This extensive collaboration highlights the depth of federal involvement in dismantling the organized crime structure operating in the region.

City Policy Limits and Labor Trafficking Operations

While the Seattle Police Department denies any cooperation with immigration arrests or deportations, Mayor Katie Wilson's office confirmed that at least one of the rented vehicles was used for a labor trafficking operation, which can encompass various forms of human exploitation. This distinction is crucial because Homeland Security Investigations, while part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has a broad mandate that includes investigating drug trafficking, firearms trafficking, and human trafficking rather than focusing solely on immigration enforcement. The city's political landscape reflects a strict separation between local policing and federal immigration actions, with Mayor Wilson signing an executive order in January that restricts federal civil immigration enforcement activities on city property.

Additionally, the Seattle City Council passed legislation in March that further limits certain forms of cooperation with federal immigration authorities, reinforcing the department's stance against aiding in immigration enforcement. Despite these political measures, the involvement of Homeland Security Investigations in the drug and gun trafficking cases remains legal and aligned with the agency's broader criminal investigative mission. The use of a shell company and aliases by the Seattle Police Department appears to be a tactical necessity to protect the identities of undercover officers and the integrity of ongoing investigations into serious criminal organizations. The separation between general immigration enforcement and specific criminal investigations involving federal task forces remains a critical but often misunderstood aspect of modern law enforcement cooperation.