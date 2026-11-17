Seattle Police seek a white male suspect in a Nov. 2 hate crime in Capitol Hill. Victims description and case details for SPD 2026-326847.

Detectors from the Seattle Police Department are actively requesting public assistance in locating a suspect accused of committing a hate crime against a woman in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. The incident occurred on E Pine Street earlier this month, prompting investigators to release detailed descriptions of the individual and appeal for community awareness regarding the assault.

Assault Details on E Pine Street

According to the Seattle Police Department, the victim was walking westbound on E Pine Street between 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue at approximately noon on November 2. She was accompanied by a friend at the time of the encounter. The suspect was walking eastbound toward the victim when the interaction began.

Also read Police investigating hate crime after woman wearing hijab assaulted in Capitol Hill

The suspect allegedly grabbed the victim's hijab and forcibly pulled it from her head. During the incident, he made derogatory comments, stating that she should not be wearing the head covering. The Seattle Police Department has classified this act as a hate crime due to the targeting of the victim based on her religious attire.

Suspect Physical Description and Clothing

Investigators have provided specific physical characteristics to help identify the individual. The suspect is described as a white man with a thin build, standing between 5-foot-9-inches and 5-foot-10-inches tall. He is estimated to be between 40 and 50 years of age at the time of the offense.

Advertisement

Facial hair is noted as a key identifier, with the suspect having gray stubble. When last seen, he was wearing a white beanie, a white hoodie beneath a blue jean jacket, and blue jeans. The suspect was observed running eastbound from the intersection of 12th Avenue and E Pine Street after the assault took place.

Reporting Guidelines and Investigation Status

The Seattle Police Tip Line is the primary contact for anyone with information regarding this case. Members of the public are urged to call (206) 233-5000 and specifically reference case number SPD 2026-326847 when providing tips. Authorities emphasize that accurate details can significantly aid the investigation.

Detectives are also conducting outreach to local businesses situated along E Pine Street. They are asking these establishments to review their video surveillance footage for any recordings that may capture the suspect's movements before or after the incident. The police continue to process evidence from the scene as they work to locate the individual.

Community Impact and Safety Protocols

This incident has heightened safety concerns within the Capitol Hill district, where the victim was targeted while walking in a public area. The Seattle Police Department stresses the importance of community vigilance and encourages residents to report any suspicious behavior immediately. The ongoing investigation aims to bring the suspect to justice and ensure the safety of all pedestrians in the area.