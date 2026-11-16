All roads near the Seattle Police Department precinct in Capitol Hill reopened on Monday following a suspicious package investigation that posed no threat to the public.

The Seattle Police Department precinct in the Capitol Hill neighborhood saw all surrounding streets return to normal traffic flow on Monday afternoon. This resolution came after city authorities confirmed that a suspicious package discovered near the station presented no danger to the community. The incident had previously caused significant disruptions to the local roadway network, prompting a large-scale security response from law enforcement personnel.

Timeline of the Security Lockdown

Officials from the Seattle Police Department first reported unusual activity on E Pike Street and E Pine Street between 11th Ave and 13th Ave at approximately 12:30 p.m. On Monday, the Seattle Department of Transportation immediately coordinated with police to close off the area. The department advised the public to avoid the zone entirely while the ABS unit investigates a suspicious package left near the precinct. This proactive closure was necessary to ensure the safety of pedestrians and drivers in the dense urban area.

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Investigation By The ABS Unit

The All-Hands Bomb Squad, commonly referred to as the ABS unit, took charge of the investigation into the potential threat. The squad is a specialized team trained to handle explosive devices and hazardous materials. Their presence indicated the seriousness with which the Seattle Police Department treats any potential security breach. The unit meticulously examined the package to determine its contents and the nature of the threat. Their thorough examination was the primary reason for the extended road closures.

Public Safety And Traffic Management

During the investigation, the Seattle Department of Transportation and the Seattle Police Department worked closely to manage the impact on the city. The agencies emphasized that public safety was the absolute priority over traffic convenience. Residents and commuters were urged to find alternative routes to bypass the closed section of E Pike Street and E Pine Street. This coordination helped minimize confusion and ensured that emergency vehicles could move freely if needed during the critical hours of the alert.

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Official Confirmation And Reopening

Once the ABS unit concluded their examination, they declared that the suspicious package posed no threat to the public. This definitive finding allowed the Seattle Police Department to lift the security perimeter. Consequently, all roads near the Seattle Police Department precinct in Capitol Hill have been reopened to the general public. The incident has now concluded with no injuries or further hazards reported in the immediate vicinity.

Impact On Daily Commuter Patterns

The temporary closure of these major thoroughfares had a noticeable effect on daily commuter patterns in Seattle. Motorists who normally use E Pine Street or E Pike Street as shortcuts found themselves detouring through neighboring streets. While the disruption was significant, it was relatively short-lived given the swift resolution provided by the specialized bomb squad. The event serves as a reminder of the rigorous security protocols in place to protect critical city infrastructure and personnel.