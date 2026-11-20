Two Seattle Police Department officers collided at low speed while searching for a fleeing DUI suspect near Beacon Hill. The suspect fled over a tire deflation device and left a stolen Kia behind.

Two Seattle Police Department officers were involved in a low-speed collision early Friday morning while actively pursuing a suspected drunk driving driver near the Beacon Hill neighborhood. The incident occurred during a coordinated search operation that began after the department received multiple reports of an impaired individual operating a vehicle in the area. Authorities have confirmed that the collision happened while officers were conducting a thorough ground search for the fleeing suspect and his vehicle.

The Pursuit and Tire Terminator Incident

The Seattle Police Department initiated the call for service after receiving reports of a man who appeared to be passed out while sitting behind the wheel of a running car. The reported location was situated near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S McClellan Street. When responding officers arrived at the scene, they successfully located the man and his vehicle. In an attempt to stop the suspect from fleeing, officers deployed a terminator device, which is specifically designed to deflate vehicle tires rapidly and safely.

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Suspect Flees and Officers Collide

Despite the deployment of the tire deflation device, the suspect managed to drive over the terminator and fled the scene. The Seattle Police Department noted in their official call records that it appeared the DUI driver had exited his vehicle and fled on foot. Officers subsequently conducted an extensive search of the immediate area where the suspect's vehicle was last seen. During this specific search operation, two officers driving patrol vehicles collided with each other at a low speed. No serious injuries were reported from the minor collision between the two patrol units.

Recovery of Stolen Vehicle

Following the collision and the continued search efforts, officers were able to locate the suspect's vehicle. A subsequent inspection revealed that the vehicle was a stolen Kia. This development adds a layer of criminal complexity to the original DUI investigation, as the suspect was operating a vehicle that had been reported as stolen. The recovery of the stolen automobile is a significant step in the case, allowing investigators to link the suspect directly to additional property crimes.

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Ongoing Investigation and Department Statement

The Seattle Police Department has acknowledged the details of the incident, emphasizing that the officers were engaged in a high-priority search for a public safety threat. The department highlighted the chaotic nature of such pursuits, where suspects often abandon vehicles and flee on foot, leading to unpredictable outcomes for both officers and the public. The low-speed collision between the two patrol vehicles is being reviewed as part of the standard operational procedures following such incidents.

Safety Measures in DUI Enforcement

This incident underscores the risks associated with DUI enforcement operations, particularly when suspects choose to flee rather than comply with police commands. The use of the terminator device is a common tactic in such scenarios, intended to neutralize the threat of a fleeing vehicle. However, the decision by the suspect to drive over the device and abandon the car demonstrates a high level of recklessness. Police continue to urge the public to report impaired drivers promptly to help prevent further accidents and ensure community safety.