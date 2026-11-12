Seattle Police Hunt Gunman After Rainier Valley Shooting Leaves One Injured

Seattle Police Department investigators are searching for a suspect after a Thursday afternoon shooting left one man seriously injured in Rainier Valley.

Seattle Police Department officers are actively searching for an unidentified gunman following a violent shooting incident in the Rainier Valley neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. The chaotic events began shortly after 2 p.m. when residents and bystanders initiated emergency contact, reporting that gunfire had erupted in the area near Wabash Ave. S and S Rose St. Authorities scrambled to the scene upon receiving these urgent notifications, responding to a report of a man down and multiple shots fired.

Upon arrival, Seattle Police Department personnel discovered one individual who had sustained serious injuries from the gunfire. The victim was immediately transported to Harborview Medical Center for emergency treatment and ongoing medical care. Seattle Police Department Sergeant Patrick Michaud provided an official update on the situation, confirming that the injured party had been taken to the hospital but declined to specify the severity of the wounds beyond the initial serious classification. Medical staff at the trauma center are currently treating the victim, though his current condition remains under standard confidential medical privacy protocols.

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Sergeant Patrick Michaud, acting as the primary point of contact for the Seattle Police Department investigation, stated that the motive behind the shooting is currently unknown. Investigators have not yet determined whether the victim knew the attacker, nor can they confirm how many times the individual was hit during the exchange of gunfire. The police force is treating this as a random act of violence or a crime of passion, pending further forensic evidence and witness testimony. The lack of immediate clarity on the relationship between the parties involved has led investigators to widen their search parameters to include any possible connections.

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The Seattle Police Department is specifically looking for a suspect who was observed driving a vehicle up to the area and subsequently driving away from the scene after the shooting. Sergeant Michaud emphasized that locating this individual is the highest priority for the unit. Witnesses reported seeing the suspect vehicle in the vicinity both before and after the shots were fired, providing investigators with a potential window of time and direction for the escape. Police are urging anyone with dashcam footage or personal video recordings from the Wabash Ave. S and S Rose St. intersection to come forward.

This incident has heightened concerns within the Rainier Valley community regarding public safety and street violence. The Seattle Police Department has increased visibility in the area as they continue their manhunt for the gunman. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or vehicles matching the description of the suspect's car. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not yet released detailed descriptions of the suspect or the specific make and model of the vehicle used in the incident. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available through standard police channels.