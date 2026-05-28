Seattle police find shotgun buried in woods during potential threat investigation

Seattle police recovered a shotgun buried in the woods during an investigation involving a Tacoma college student accused of making statements referencing a pot

Seattle police recovered a shotgun buried in the woods during an investigation involving a Tacoma college student accused of making statements referencing a potential mass shooting,Patrol officers received a crisis complaint on Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m. after a photograph of a shotgun was seen in a Discord message, police said.

Investigators linked the weapon to a student who authorities said had become “increasingly erratic and radicalized” and was “clearly modeling his ideology off of a mass murderer. ”University officials were notified as officers began investigating, SPD said. According to police, investigators learned the man, who lives in Seattle, had left his apartment carrying a shotgun case.

Patrol officers working with the Seattle Police Department’s Crisis Response Team located and detained him because they believed he posed an imminent danger to the public. The man was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation and served with an Extreme Risk Protection Order, or ERPO. The order temporarily prevents individuals considered at high risk of harming themselves or others from accessing firearms when there is evidence they pose a significant danger.

The man later told investigators he had buried the shotgun in the woods near a park in Bellevue, police said. Officers searched the area and recovered the weapon, which police said had writing on it that had since been scratched off. Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, thoughts of suicide, or emotional distress can contact the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

Seattle mayor's senior homelessness policy advisor resigns amid Wilson's shelter expansion Jon Grant, a senior adviser on homelessness to Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, has resigned, the mayor’s office confirmed. The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel. KOMO News also learned more about the first victim identified by family members: Gilbert Bernal.

A $420,000 HIT 5 prize is still unclaimed in Washington, and the winning ticket is set to expire in less than two weeks.





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