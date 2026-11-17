A 27-year-old suspect was arrested after a shooting at Magnuson Park Sunday night left two people injured. Seattle Police Department investigators are reviewing evidence and security video as the case continues.

Two individuals sustained gunshot wounds during an incident at Magnuson Park in Seattle on Sunday evening, leading to the detention of a 27-year-old man by law enforcement officials. The Seattle Police Department confirmed the arrests occurred shortly after officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire near an apartment building located within the park grounds. Detective Shane Weatherford of the Seattle Police Department stated that responding units arrived at the scene shortly before 10 p.m. to investigate the disturbance.

Victims Injured in Park Shooting Incident

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and torso, as well as a 39-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. Seattle Fire Department paramedics immediately transported both victims to Harborview Medical Center for emergency treatment. Investigators reported that the male victim remained in serious condition, while the female victim was assessed as being in stable condition following the initial medical intervention.

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Suspect Arrested for Felony Assault

A 27-year-old man was taken into custody on charges of felony assault after detectives linked him to the shooting. The investigation was partly spurred by a 911 caller, identified as the suspect's girlfriend, who reportedly witnessed the shooting and provided crucial information to responding officers. Authorities detained the suspect and the two victims at an apartment while they began their preliminary inquiries into the altercation that preceded the gunfire.

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Evidence Collection and Investigation

Detectives from the Gun Violence Reduction Unit launched a comprehensive search to gather physical evidence related to the crime scene. The unit executed a search warrant and successfully seized a handgun during the operation. Police also reviewed security video footage from the area to reconstruct the timeline of events and verify the suspect's account of an altercation that occurred immediately before the shooting took place.

Medical Treatment and Ongoing Inquiry

The Harborview Medical Center continues to treat the two victims as the Seattle Police Department moves forward with its investigation. Detectives are currently reviewing all collected evidence, including the seized firearm and video records, to build a complete case against the arrested suspect. The investigation remains active, and law enforcement officials are not ruling out additional developments as they continue to assess the full scope of the incident.