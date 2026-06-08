Seattle opens Interbay tiny home village, falls short of shelter goal

A new tiny home village has opened in Seattle's Interbay neighborhood, providing dozens of units for adults experiencing chronic homelessness. Is it falling short for Seattle's goals? FOX 13 looks at the numbers.

, providing 75 shelter units dedicated to helping adults experiencing chronic homelessness. The "Bayside Enhanced Shelter," located near Armory Way and 15th Avenue West, focuses on individuals facing chronic homelessness, substance-use disorders, and mental illness.

The site is designed to serve as a transitional stepping stone toward permanent housing. The new village features 75 individual units, each measuring approximately 70 square feet. To aid residents in their transition, the facility offers round-the-clock resources.

"There is 24/7 staff support here, case management, connections with whatever services people need," Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson stated. According to Mayor Wilson, the project moved from concept to reality in five months, marking one of the fastest shelter developments in the city's history.

"We signed the lease to use this space on April 7. We got our permit notification to proceed on May 7," Amy King, CEO of Pallet said, adding, "I have never received permits that fast, ever. I'm not sure anyone has.

"Project creators expressed hope that the new space will offer safety and stability to its occupants, noting that the structures were built by individuals who previously experienced similar challenges. "As residents fall asleep in safety here at night, my prayer for them is that they feel the wisdom, struggle, encouragement and hope embedded in the walls built by hands that once stood where they are," King said.

City misses initial shelter expansion target The Interbay site is the first major project to open under Mayor Wilson’s shelter expansion initiative. The initiative originally set a target to establish 500 new shelter units by mid-June. While the opening of the 75-unit village falls short of that specific timeline and benchmark, Wilson emphasized the ongoing urgency of the crisis.

"When people say ‘is it failure to not have created 500 units by now? ’, what I want to say is as long as there are thousands of people sleeping on our streets yes, we are failing, collectively we are failing," Wilson said.

"We need to talk in big numbers like that because we need to talk about the urgency of that need and we need to keep reaching for it," Wilson said. "When people are sleeping outside, every month matters, every week matters and everyday matters. "City officials stated that the Bayside facility represents only the beginning of the current shelter expansion efforts.

According to Wilson, Brighton Village is scheduled to open later this month, and three additional shelter projects are slated to open by the end of the summer.





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