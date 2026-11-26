Coverage of the West Seattle school merger meeting protest, the $453 million federal ICE detention center purchase, and local reactions to Pierce County sheriff conduct.

Seattle Public Schools has closed its upcoming merger meetings to the press, a direct consequence of a confrontation last week where reporter Krista Record refused an official's demand to leave a public forum. Superintendent Ben Shuldiner announced in an email to families that the next round of discussions regarding potential school mergers will be open exclusively to the families of the affected schools. This shift in policy marks a significant escalation in the tension between district administrators and local media outlets covering the controversial restructuring plan.

The dispute centers on a meeting held on November 16 at Highland Park Elementary regarding a potential merger with Sanislo Elementary. Record, an education reporter for the Seattle Times, attended the event after families explicitly asked her to cover the proceedings. She took a seat on the side of the room, adhering to her usual protocol, but was soon approached by a district official she recognized who instructed her to depart immediately.

Also read Seattle law professor weighs legal questions after airport ICE arrests

Record firmly refused to leave the premises, telling the official she would not go and adding that the official would have to call the police to remove her. The official accepted this challenge and walked away, prompting Superintendent Shuldiner to address the room directly. He pointed out Record's presence to the attendees, suggesting that a journalist's presence might make families feel unsafe rather than secure during the sensitive discussion.

Shuldiner justified the new family-only format by stating that community members need to feel comfortable speaking freely. He wrote that having media personnel in attendance creates a very different dynamic that could inhibit open dialogue. The district is currently considering combining twenty-one schools into ten groups, a restructuring that could result in the closure or repurposing of ten school buildings across Seattle.

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Record argued that schools are community hubs that belong to the entire public, not just those who attend or work there. She emphasized that keeping reporters out does not prevent information from spreading, but it does make it less reliable. She noted that while the district did not officially record the Highland Park meeting, an audience member did capture video of Shuldiner's comments, which subsequently went viral on social media.

The reporter pointed out that most attendees at the previous meeting simply asked questions or made emotional statements about school principals. She stated that excluding the press allows for the possibility of factual inaccuracies or personal spins on the discussion to become the primary record. Record highlighted that West Seattle residents largely supported her decision to stay, with only a single critic appearing in the comments on her story.

She also drew parallels to an incident from eighteen years ago when a district official attempted to stop her from videotaping a different proposed school closure meeting. Record described this as an unsurprising recurrence of tactics used to limit transparency. The district maintains that it is gathering feedback from staff and families before presenting a formal proposal to the School Board, with more community meetings planned for the future.

Beyond the school merger controversy, local officials continue to face scrutiny over other high-profile issues. The federal government's acquisition of the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma for $453 million has drawn sharp criticism from KIRO hosts Ursula Reutin and Mike Lewis. They condemned the deal as an appalling overreach that lacks fiscal transparency and community input.

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Simultaneously, Gee Scott has challenged Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank over his social media response to alleged threats. Scott argued that while the threats themselves were unacceptable, the sheriff's handling of the situation was unprofessional. This critique adds to the growing discourse on accountability in law enforcement and the role of social media in modern public safety communications.

Residents are also navigating practical concerns, including disputes over garbage billing practices and preparations for the upcoming winter season. The Home Comfort Alliance recently released its 2026 Seattle furnace cost guide to help homeowners manage seasonal heating expenses. These varied issues highlight the complex landscape of local governance and community engagement in the Pacific Northwest.

The district's decision to limit access to family-only meetings remains a contentious point. Shuldiner has not reached out to Record since the incident, leaving the standoff unresolved. As the board prepares to make its final decision on the school configurations, the absence of press coverage may further complicate efforts to ensure public transparency and trust in the district's leadership.

The broader implications of these events extend beyond individual disputes. The ICE detention center purchase continues to spark debate over federal spending priorities in the region. Meanwhile, new resources for individuals with disabilities through DSP Connections offer hope for greater independence and employment opportunities. The convergence of these stories reflects the diverse and often challenging nature of current affairs in Seattle.