Seattle neighbors demand safety changes on Aurora Avenue

Concerned neighbors gathered Saturday at a city-hosted community event to voice safety concerns regarding ongoing gun violence and human trafficking along Aurora Avenue.

The meeting was designed as a collaboration between various city departments to discuss the future of the North Aurora Corridor. However, some attendees expressed a desire for immediate solutions to systemic issues plaguing their neighborhood.

For local residents, living near Aurora Avenue has become increasingly difficult. Neighbor Julia Sischo, who lives less than two blocks from Aurora Avenue, noted that regular shootings have begun impacting her family.

"They live in California and just called me and told me they aren't coming to visit because of this," Sischo said, adding that "there are shootouts every night. ""I have a toddler and I'm not really comfortable taking her along Aurora Avenue," Smith said.

"It makes me feel really bad for the local businesses around there because I can’t go to any of their businesses, the restaurants, the shops because I can’t bring my kid with me, I’m not comfortable doing that. "Community calls for leadership and root solutions While Seattle police officers attended the gathering, some residents expressed disappointment over the absence of high-level city officials.

Sischo noted she attended the event hoping to connect with leadership, but found "nobody who's a voting person who can make a decision" from the mayor's office or city council. Neighbors also questioned whether current city strategies are sufficient. While Smith acknowledged that the city's current initiative to shut down certain streets aligns with what some residents want, she noted that it "doesn't get to the root of the issue.

" To address human trafficking, Sischo suggested a stricter legal approach coupled with support services. "I'd like them to help the working ladies to get help if they need it," Sischo said. "And if they don't want it because they're being fed drugs and things from their pimps, then we need to make it illegal like Shoreline did.

"Event organizers stated that the gathering was designed to establish a dialogue with the public and gather community input on what would make residents feel safe. "We’re working really closely with folks across the city to think about what we can do right now," Anneka Olsen, Community Planner for the City of Seattle’s Office of Planning and Community Development. According to organizers, the city’s scope for the North Aurora corridor extends beyond public safety to encompass broader neighborhood development.

"We also are thinking about things like small businesses, economic development, what kinds of housing options are available to people, what the roads and streets look like," Olsen said. She adds, planning for this event began several months ago. Other departments involved include the Department of Transportation, Public Utilities, and several others.





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