CWA Local 7800 members at the National Nordic Museum ended their strike on November 27 while demanding the reinstatement of fired exhibition designer Peter Klett.

Employees at the National Nordic Museum in Seattle have officially ended their labor strike and returned to their regular shifts starting Friday, November 27. This decision follows an unconditional termination of the work stoppage by the Communications Workers of America, which had been ongoing since late October. The museum confirmed it received the formal notice on Wednesday, allowing staff to resume operations immediately.

Museum Leadership Rejects Strike Demands

The National Nordic Museum characterized the union's decision as an unconditional end to the strike, explicitly stating that it was concluded with no concessions made by the institution. This firm stance reflects the museum's position that it did not yield to pressure regarding its staffing decisions during the contract negotiations. The administration maintained that its rights were upheld while the union unilaterally called off the action without extracting any promises.

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Fired Staff Member Peter Klett Remains Central Issue

Despite the return to work, the Communications Workers of America Local 7800 announced it will continue its fight for the reinstatement of Peter Klett, a former exhibition designer and preparator who worked at the Ballard museum for four years. Klett served on the union's bargaining team before being fired on October 27, which occurred in the midst of intense contract negotiations. The union maintains that Klett was wrongfully terminated because he advocated for his co-workers' rights and participated in collective bargaining activities.

Disputed Grounds for Termination and Union Stance

The museum has consistently disputed the union's characterization of the firing, stating that Klett was separated for cause and denying that the decision was related to his union activity. The union argues that Klett was targeted specifically for his role in protecting employee rights, a claim the museum rejects in its public statements. While the museum respects employees' right to organize, it emphasized that its leadership remained neutral when workers sought union recognition.

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Investigations and Legal Proceedings Underway

Union leaders stated that workers decided to end the strike after conversations with a member of the museum's Board of Trustees and received updates from the National Labor Relations Board. A union representative clarified that while they remain firm in their belief that Peter Klett was wrongfully terminated, they believe the best course of action is to allow the Board of Trustees time to conclude their investigation into the information provided. They expressed hope that the NLRB could secure Klett's return to work through a 10(j) injunction if the Board fails to act.

Ongoing Contract Negotiations and Workplace Benefits

Formal contract negotiations began in March 2026, and the museum reported that both sides have exchanged tentative agreements on most of the union's proposed contract articles. The institution also noted that five employees in the proposed bargaining unit have received promotions since March. Additionally, employees have received cost-of-the-living raises, enhanced retirement benefits, and a 403(b) match during this period.

Museum Operations Resume Without Interruption

The National Nordic Museum remained open throughout the duration of the strike, ensuring that visitors could continue to access its exhibits and events. The administration thanked staff, union members, volunteers, and trustees for their efforts in keeping the institution operating smoothly during the labor dispute. This continuity of service highlights the museum's operational resilience despite the ongoing friction with its workforce representatives.