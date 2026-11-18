Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson warns that the City Council's budget amendments could create a multi-million dollar deficit by 2028. Read about the fiscal conflict.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson has issued a stark warning regarding the city's upcoming fiscal outlook, stating that legislative changes to the budget will likely result in a significant financial deficit starting in 2028. The mayor expressed deep concern over the Seattle City Council's decision to approve additional spending measures while rejecting a requirement for members to identify specific revenue sources for new commitments.

Dispute Over One-Time Funding Mechanisms

The conflict intensified on Monday after the council's budget committee approved millions of dollars in extra expenditures for various city programs. The committee simultaneously voted down a proposal introduced by Councilmember Dionne Foster, which would have mandated that any ongoing expense added by council members must be matched by a identified, sustainable revenue stream. This vote highlights a fundamental disagreement over fiscal accountability and long-term planning between the executive and legislative branches of the city government.

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Arguments for Fiscal Responsibility Standards

Wilson criticized the committee's reliance on one-time funding sources to cover what she described as permanent operational costs. She argued that these temporary financial solutions create unrealistic expectations for future budgets and, if accurately categorized as ongoing expenses, would reveal a projected budget deficit extending into 2028 and beyond. The mayor emphasized that her original budget proposal sought to balance the books without raising taxes or depending heavily on such temporary financial injections.

Dionne Foster, who authored the rejected measure, argued that the council should hold itself to the same balanced budget standards required of the mayor's office. She stated that ensuring fiscal responsibility and sustainability is essential, noting that the executive branch is already bound by strict requirements to submit a balanced budget for the out years. Foster believed that applying similar constraints to the legislative branch would prevent unsustainable spending practices.

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Legislative Authority and Power Dynamics

Despite the mayor's objections, the budget committee approved more than 100 amendments to the 2027-28 budget, directing millions toward services for people living in vehicles, programs addressing gender-based violence, and educational initiatives. Councilmember Eddie Lin, who supported Foster's proposal, noted that while the current rules allow flexibility, establishing a precedent for fiscal discipline is important. He suggested that adopting similar standards to those of the executive branch would set a positive example for good governance and responsible budgeting practices.

Conversely, Budget Committee Chair Dan Strauss and Councilmember Rob Saka argued that the council possesses the inherent authority to determine funding priorities without needing additional legislative restrictions. Strauss stated clearly that he does not require a law or executive order to dictate how he performs his duties, emphasizing the need for the budget to remain balanced four years into the future. Saka echoed these sentiments, warning against limiting the council's flexibility to address emerging community needs and preserve the balance of power between government branches.

Concrete Impacts on City Services and Staffing

The disagreement also touches on specific service levels, with Councilmember Maritza Rivera pointing out instances where the council may need to intervene due to executive decisions. She cited the mayor's proposal to eliminate overtime pay for Seattle firefighters as a concrete example of a decision that could negatively impact staffing levels and emergency preparedness. Rivera noted that union members view this overtime as critical for offsetting previous pay cuts and maintaining adequate emergency response capabilities.

Furthermore, Rivera highlighted concerns regarding police department staffing levels, noting that the current budget does not provide sufficient funding to hire officers to pre-pandemic numbers. The mayor maintains that her budget prioritizes major investments in areas of greatest need, including a $37 million allocation to rapidly expand shelter services. She argues that achieving a sustainable budget requires a comprehensive approach that creates space for these critical strategies, even if it means making difficult trade-offs in other areas.