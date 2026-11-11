Seattle Mayor Vetoes RV Permit Program Amid Council Clash

Mayor Katie Wilson vetoes a city council plan for RV permits, citing cost and enforcement concerns, while a council override vote is set for Thursday in Seattle.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson has vetoed a city council bill that would have created a permit program for motorhomes and travel trailers, sparking a showdown that will be tested in a Thursday override vote that requires a two‑thirds majority of council members.

Veto Highlights Cost and Enforcement Concerns

Wilson warned that the proposed permit system would impose significant costs, create legal risks, add staffing and enforcement demands, and potentially increase unsheltered homelessness. She signed an executive order directing city departments to strengthen outreach to people living in RVs, identify barriers to housing, and review the city's response to RV‑related public safety and neighborhood concerns.

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The order also mandates a working group to present recommendations within 60 days, with any proposed legislation delivered to the council by March 31, 2027. It directs the Human Services Department to use 2026 funding to support Glass Yard Commons, a planned RV safe lot in West Seattle, and to link vehicle residents with safe lots, shelters, and services.

Council Members Split on the Veto

Councilmember Dan Strauss, who sponsored the permit legislation, accused Wilson of breaking a promise not to veto the bill, while Rob Saka argued that Seattle needs both support for people living in vehicles and enforceable rules to protect neighborhoods.

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Alexis Mercedes Rinck, who backed the veto, questioned whether the city could adequately staff and enforce the program. She said, 'I think we're actually set up on a better path to do much better policy and programming as it relates to living in RVs, so as we know at City Hall anything can happen, so we'll see what Thursday holds, but at this time I have every reason to believe that the veto will be upheld.'

Implications for RV Residents and Neighborhoods

The executive order also creates a by‑name list to better understand residents' needs and complements four other ordinances in the council's RV legislative package, including one that expands the city's authority to open safe parking lots and storage sites.

If the council overrides Wilson's veto, the permit program could provide a regulated framework for RV owners while potentially addressing concerns about public safety and the city's budget. If the override fails, the city will focus on the rollout of safe lots like Glass Yard Commons and rely on existing outreach programs to manage the growing number of people living in vehicles.

The outcome of Thursday's vote will determine whether Seattle's approach to RV parking will shift toward a formal permit system or continue with a more flexible, programmatic strategy aimed at reducing homelessness while protecting neighborhood interests.