Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson Vetoes RV Permit Ordinance Amidst Housing Policy Clash

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson vetoed Council Bill 121283 regarding RV permits, citing cost and legal risks, while signing four other housing measures to address vehicle homelessness.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson has officially vetoed Council Bill 121283, a significant measure designed to establish a new permit program for motorhomes and travel trailers in the city. The veto occurred on Monday, marking a decisive moment in the ongoing political debate over how to manage unsheltered homelessness and the presence of recreational vehicles in public spaces. Wilson signed four of the five RV-related ordinances passed by the Seattle City Council, but chose to block the specific bill that would have created the Vehicle Resident Assistance Permitting Program.

Reasons for the Mayor's Veto Decision

Mayor Wilson provided detailed reasoning for her decision to reject the legislation, highlighting concerns regarding financial costs, legal risks, and the practical requirements for enforcement. She argued that the proposed permit program did not meet the threshold of being implementable, cost-effective, and reasonably likely to achieve its intended goals of supporting unhoused individuals. The mayor emphasized that while she shares the council's goal of helping unsheltered people find paths to shelter and housing, the specific mechanisms in Bill 121283 posed significant challenges.

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Specific concerns raised by the Mayor's Office included the complexity and expense of conducting a one-time census of individuals living in RVs. Wilson questioned how the program would handle future vehicle residents who were not part of the initial count. Additionally, she cited legal risks associated with requiring proof of RV ownership and the potential for immediate impoundment or seizure without prior notice. These provisions, she argued, could lead to selective enforcement and create liability issues for the city government.

Further operational concerns involved the costs of storing relinquished RVs, hiring additional staff, and developing new interdepartmental technology systems. Mayor Wilson also questioned the safety and legal risks associated with towing occupied vehicles and the reliance on the Seattle Police Department to enforce the program more heavily. She stated that the city lacks sufficient resources and a comprehensive strategy to help people living in their RVs transition to safer shelter and housing, making the current proposal insufficient.

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Council Member Dan Strauss Responds to Veto

Seattle City Councilmember Dan Strauss, the sponsor of the legislation, issued a sharp criticism of the Mayor's action in a news release on Monday. He accused Mayor Wilson of breaking a prior commitment not to veto the ordinance. Strauss stated that he had worked with frontline service providers and city departments since January to develop the legislation, which included months of meetings with the mayor's office. He emphasized that the council passed the bill with the expectation that it would be implemented collaboratively.

Strauss revealed that Mayor Wilson called him at 4 p.m. on Monday to inform him that she was breaking her promise not to veto the measure. He noted that the last direct communication between the Mayor's office and his office prior to the veto was an email sent on October 15, which was five days before the legislation was passed by the council. That email, according to Strauss, contained a promise from the Mayor's office to work with the Vehicle Resident Assistance Permitting Program Review Work Group to implement the program if adopted.

The Councilmember argued that the city has few resources and no clear strategy for helping people living in their RVs, leaving many forgotten on the streets. He stated that this lack of support was the primary reason he proposed the legislation and why the council voted to pass it. Strauss suggested that the Mayor's action undermines the collaborative efforts made over the past several months to address the complex issues surrounding vehicle homelessness in Seattle.

Other Approved Measures and Future Actions

Despite vetoing the permit program, Mayor Wilson signed Council Bill 121279, which expands the authority of the Director of the Department of Finance and Administrative Services. This new authority allows the director to sign leases and open safe parking lots, storage sites, and other resources specifically for people living in vehicles. Wilson pointed to funding allocated in the proposed 2027-2028 budget for two safe lots that are anticipated to accommodate 182 vehicle residents, providing an alternative pathway for housing support.

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Mayor Wilson plans to announce her own executive order on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. This order will direct city departments to immediately deploy 2026 funding for outreach to people living in vehicles and accelerate the opening of RV safe lots. The executive order also establishes a work group involving city departments and community partners to identify improvements and barriers to using existing laws and programs. This group will focus on addressing problematic conditions associated with some RVs while ensuring public safety and quality of life.

The veto has drawn mixed reactions from local media figures and political commentators. KIRO Newsradio hosts Jake Skorheim and Spike O'Neill discussed the implications of the policy changes. Skorheim questioned whether the proposed consequences for repeatedly declining shelter offers would be strong enough to be effective, comparing them to previous initiatives like Metro bus ambassadors. Both hosts raised concerns that the rules might simply move RVs around Seattle rather than significantly reducing vehicle camping or resolving homelessness issues.

The conflict between Mayor Wilson and Councilmember Strauss highlights the broader challenges facing Seattle in addressing homelessness. While both parties agree on the goal of providing shelter and maintaining public safety, they differ significantly on the methods and resources required to achieve these outcomes. The Mayor's veto of Bill 121283 and her subsequent executive order signal a shift toward a different approach that relies on existing laws and expanded safe lot programs rather than a new permitting system. The city now faces the task of implementing these alternative measures while managing the expectations of residents and service providers alike.