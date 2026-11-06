Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson Updates Police Chief Search Progress and Timeline

Mayor Wilson confirms the Seattle Police Department chief search is on track for a selection in coming months, citing a strong applicant pool and extensive community input.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced on Friday that the recruitment process for the city's next permanent police chief is progressing as planned. The mayor stated that her administration is on track to make a final selection for the critical leadership role in the coming months. This update provides clarity on the timeline following a comprehensive recruitment effort that began earlier this year.

Recruitment Process And Candidate Pool

Mayor Wilson confirmed that she has personally reviewed more than 40 applications submitted by qualified candidates from both inside and outside the Seattle Police Department. She described the applicant pool as the strongest seen in years, according to staff members who have managed similar high-profile searches. The mayor emphasized that the next chief will play an indispensable role in addressing the biggest challenges currently facing Seattle.

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Wilson stated that the department deserves a leader who is ready to help build a public safety system that aligns with the city's specific values and priorities. She highlighted the need for a chief who is present in the community and the department, and who demonstrates deep care for both. The mayor thanked all individuals who shared feedback during the search, the applicants, and the advisory committee for their outstanding work so far.

Community Engagement And Feedback

The search process, which was launched in August, involved extensive outreach and consultation with residents. This included a public survey that collected responses from more than 1,300 participants. Additionally, public listening sessions overseen by Seattle Neighborhood Group and small community roundtables allowed for direct dialogue between residents and city officials.

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Aaron Yoon, executive director of Seattle Neighborhood Group, noted that more than 400 Seattle residents participated in the listening sessions and roundtables. Yoon emphasized that the process created a safe environment for neighbors and community partners to focus on constructive feedback. He stated that diverse cultures and communities came together, fostering a sense of shared safety and belief in one another.

Key Qualities For The Next Chief

Mayor Wilson identified several recurring themes from the public engagements that define what residents look for in a new police chief. These qualities include a commitment to developing proactive relationships and engaging with the city's diverse communities. Residents also prioritized a candidate ready to improve operational performance, specifically regarding 911 response times and visible patrols.

Further expectations included better coordination across departments and measurable safety outcomes. The public sought a chief who could implement a balanced approach to public safety that pairs enforcement with prevention and diversified responses. Cultural competence, emotional intelligence, and humility were cited as essential traits for building strong relationships within the community.

Next Steps In Selection Process

Justice Mary Yu, co-chair of the Police Chief Search Advisory Committee, expressed pleasure at the high number of qualified internal and external candidates. She valued the range of public input received and stated that community concerns will guide the committee's decision-making. The committee is responsible for evaluating the qualifications and experience of candidates to recommend up to five finalists.

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The advisory committee will advance the top candidates for a competitive examination later in November. Final interviews with Mayor Wilson are scheduled to take place in December. Ian Warner, Public Policy Director at Vulcan Real Estate, noted that the applicant pool demonstrates the significance of the role, positioning the selection process well for the final stages. A final selection is expected to be made in the next few months after these interviews conclude.