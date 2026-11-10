Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson Expands Police Surveillance Cameras in Key Neighborhoods

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson directs SPD to activate stadium cameras and expand surveillance networks in SODO, Capitol Hill, and the Central District while maintaining privacy safeguards.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced Tuesday that she is immediately activating the stadium district cameras and authorizing the Seattle Police Department (SPD) to expand its camera network into SODO, Capitol Hill, and the Central District. This decision marks a significant shift in local surveillance policy, moving beyond temporary measures used during major events to permanent infrastructure upgrades in high-traffic urban zones.

Surveillance Expansion Timeline and Locations

The mayor confirmed that purchasing and installing new cameras in the additional two neighborhoods will likely take several months to complete. This phased approach allows for careful logistical planning while addressing immediate safety concerns raised by local stakeholders. The initial activation of the existing stadium district system serves as a foundational step before the broader rollout begins.

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Wilson emphasized that this move follows through on her commitment made last month to deactivate specific cameras after the FIFA World Cup in Seattle concluded. She noted that those particular units were only activated due to the event's high global profile and unique circumstances. Now that the tournament has ended, the focus shifts to integrating these technologies into daily policing operations across the city.

Stakeholder Support and Privacy Safeguards

Councilmember Rob Saka, representing District 1 which includes SODO, has long advocated for increased security presence in the area. Mayor Wilson acknowledged that expanding surveillance is a priority for many businesses and residents in SODO, aligning with Saka's longstanding requests for enhanced protection in the industrial and residential mix of the neighborhood.

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Despite the expansion, the city is implementing stricter controls based on recent recommendations. An audit urged stronger safeguards for the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC), including requiring warrants for certain uses of surveillance footage. Clearer policies are also being developed for handling requests from outside agencies to prevent unauthorized data access.

Mayor Wilson stated that finding the best path to keeping the city safe while protecting privacy requires continued focus and attention with the community at the table. She highlighted that Axon will continue to be a partner in designing a system that meets Seattle's specific needs, fits its policies, and remains consistent with local values. She noted that Axon has a more responsible record compared to other vendors in the industry.

Operational Impact and Future Oversight

The expansion of the SPD camera network represents a tangible investment in public safety infrastructure. By targeting SODO, Capitol Hill, and the Central District, the city aims to address crime hotspots and improve response times for emergency services. These areas have seen varying levels of activity and concern, making them strategic locations for enhanced monitoring capabilities.

Residents and business owners can expect gradual changes as installation proceeds over the coming months. The city has committed to transparency throughout this process, ensuring that community input continues to shape how these tools are deployed. This ongoing dialogue is critical to maintaining public trust as surveillance technology becomes more integrated into everyday city life.