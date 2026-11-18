Mayor Katie Wilson warns that the Seattle City Council's 2027 budget amendments rely heavily on one-time funding, creating long-term deficits and threatening program sustainability.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson has issued a formal and urgent rebuttal to the budget modifications enacted by the Seattle City Council's Select Budget Committee for the 2027 fiscal year. The Mayor explicitly warns that the amended financial plan relies excessively on temporary, one-time funding sources. This structural weakness creates a significant risk to the long-term stability of essential city services across the municipality.

Wilson argues that the current approach fails to provide the sustainable financial foundation required to support community programs beyond the immediate fiscal year. Her primary concern centers on the severe fiscal cliff the city faces in 2028 when these temporary funds expire. The source documents indicate that while the net increase in the budget appears significant in 2027, the net increase drops sharply to just $14.7 million in 2028.

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This smaller 2028 figure includes $7.1 million in one-time funding, which does not recur in subsequent years. Consequently, more than $20 million in council-proposed spending for 2027 is entirely unfunded in 2028. This discrepancy creates an immediate and substantial budget gap that requires urgent legislative attention to resolve before the fiscal year begins.

The Mayor explains that treating these one-time proposals as permanent expenses creates unrealistic expectations among the public and city departments. If the city treats these funds as ongoing recurring revenue, the financial projections reveal a projected budget deficit in 2028 and beyond. Wilson emphasizes that true budget stability requires ensuring that funding can be sustained beyond the next one or two years.

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Wilson stated that programs that the people of Seattle rely upon should not depend on temporary accounting fixes. She emphasized that the city owes it to City departments and community partners to plan strategically and long-term. This planning is necessary to ensure their work is supported and their needs are met in a sustainable manner without causing service cuts later.

Despite her criticism of the council's approach, Wilson clarified that her original budget included difficult trade-offs designed to prioritize major investments in areas of greatest need. A key component of this strategy was allocating $37 million to rapidly expand shelter capacity for vulnerable populations. This allocation was intended to address the most critical affordability and livability issues facing residents today.

Wilson stated that she made these difficult trade-offs not for the sake of accounting, but to ensure that resources are aligned behind strategies that make a meaningful difference in affordability and livability for residents. She further noted that aligning resources behind these strategies at a scale that produces tangible results will require new resources over time.

While she criticized the council's specific amendments, Wilson thanked budget committee Chair Dan Strauss and committee members for funding essential city services. She acknowledged that the 2027 budget is shaping up to be significantly more sustainable than this year's budget, provided the city addresses the structural funding gaps identified in the analysis.

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In an effort to ensure fiscal responsibility across all branches of city government, Wilson voiced support for a bill introduced by Seattle City Councilmember Dionne Foster. This measure would hold the council to the same fiscal responsibility standard as the mayor's office. The goal is to prevent similar discrepancies in future budget cycles by instituting stricter checks and balances.

Although the measure did not pass out of committee previously, Wilson expressed hope that the council would take it up again this week to institutionalize these safeguards. The tension between the Mayor and the Council over the 2027 budget highlights the broader challenges of maintaining municipal solvency. This is particularly difficult during periods of increased demand for social services and housing support.

By highlighting the specific $20 million unfunded gap and the drop in net increases, Wilson is attempting to force a more transparent conversation about the true cost of council amendments. The outcome of these negotiations will directly impact the duration and reliability of programs currently supported by the city's discretionary funds. Residents will see how these financial decisions shape service delivery in the coming year.