Seattle Mayor Faces Criticism for Skipping Aurora Safety Walk Amid Surge in Gun Violence

Mayor Katie Wilson thanked her team for attending a community safety walk in North Aurora but declined to go herself, sparking outrage from residents who face daily gun violence.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson is facing sharp criticism for declining to personally attend a community safety walk in the city's North Aurora neighborhood, which has experienced more than 95 shootings in two years.

On Monday, Wilson issued a statement thanking community members for leading the walk over the weekend, noting that she sent Deputy Mayor Brian Surratt, Police Chief Shon Barnes, and representatives from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) and the Department of Neighborhoods to attend on her behalf. In the statement, Wilson said her team was deeply saddened by the stories they heard, yet residents and local advocates say her absence underscores a disconnect between city leadership and the daily reality of violence in the neighborhood.

Residents describe a state of constant fear, with families developing drills to respond to gunfire. Andrew Steelsmith, a resident who has been documenting the violence on Reddit, told reporters that he and his wife have a practiced routine when they hear shots: each grabs one of their young children, gets low, and moves to a safe part of the house. They enacted this drill again on Sunday, after hearing shots nearby.

Steelsmith said he has never once seen Mayor Wilson in the neighborhood, neither at a safety walk nor at any community meeting in the years of escalating violence. Other residents echo this, noting that the mayor has attended ribbon cuttings and press events elsewhere, including a mosque visit for Eid, but has consistently avoided the streets of North Aurora. The timing of the controversy is particularly sensitive.

Just 40 hours after SDOT installed traffic calming barriers on three blocks to slow cars and limit access, another shooting occurred early Sunday morning. The barriers, which vehicles can still drive between, were meant to reduce violence but appear to have had no immediate impact. Wilson's statement promised more of the same measures in the coming days, a response that critics say has already proved insufficient. In the past two weeks alone, there have been seven shootings in the area.

On a recent occasion, a six-week-old infant survived only by inches when a bullet struck a wall above the baby's bassinet. A father was seen collecting shell casings while walking his children to the bus stop. Community leaders have been pushing for more comprehensive solutions, including increased police presence, investment in social services, and physical design changes that truly restrict vehicle access. But many feel ignored.

Wilson's refusal to personally visit the site, despite being only a ten-minute drive from City Hall, is seen as a symbolic failure. When asked to comment, the mayor's office reiterated that she is committed to addressing the crisis and that her team is actively engaged.

However, residents argue that sending representatives is not the same as showing up. As one resident put it: A leader stands on the block where the thing is happening, looks residents in the eye, and takes their grief. Mayor Wilson has not done that. The neighborhood continues to wait for her to come and see the reality that families face every day, a reality of drills, near misses, and persistent gunfire





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