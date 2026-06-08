Seattle Mariners fall to Detroit Tigers in Sunday faceoff 5-4

Despite a strong start from Luis Castillo in Detroit on Sunday, the Seattle Mariners ended their faceoff with the Tigers with a narrow loss.

Detroit Tigers' Kevin McGonigle hits a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Detroit.

DETROIT — Kevin McGonigle homered in the fourth inning and hit a two-run single off All-Star closer Andrés Muñoz with two outs in the bottom of the ninth that gave the Detroit Tigers a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Wenceel Pérez tripled home two runs in the seventh to begin Detroit's comeback from a 4-1 deficit as the Tigers took two of three games in the series.

Muñoz struck out Spencer Torkelson to start the ninth, then walked Zach McKinstry and Pérez. Both advanced on Matt Vierling's groundout beforeWill Vest pitched a scoreless inning for the win. Seattle wasted a strong start from Luis Castillo, who left with a 3-1 lead after yielding three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The veteran right-hander's only blemish wasColt Emerson doubled off Tigers starter Jack Flaherty to begin the third before scoring on Young's one-out single to put Seattle up 1-0. Julio Rodríguez singled and scored on a double by Josh Naylor for a 2-1 lead in the sixth. Flaherty left after walking Randy Arozarena. The right-hander allowed three runs and six hits in five-plus innings.

Drew Sommers relieved Flaherty and hit Emerson with a bases-loaded pitch to make it 3-1. Kyle Finnegan entered and retired Jhonny Peralta on a lineout to center field to end the inning. Rodríguez walked with one out in the seventh, stole second and third, and scored on Arozarena’s two-out single off Finnegan for a 4-1 lead. Mariners reliever Cooper Criswell gave up Pérez's two-run triple in the bottom of the seventh and failed to get an out.

Gabe Speier retired Vierling on a pinch-hit grounder to third, and McGonigle on a shallow fly to left before striking out Gleyber Torres to keep it 4-3.





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