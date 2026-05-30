Seattle Mariners Beat Arizona Diamondbacks in 10 Innings

The Seattle Mariners won their fourth straight game by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 in 10 innings. J.P. Crawford hit a pair of home runs and Randy Arozarena hit a walk-off double to drive in the winning run.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 29: Randy Arozarena #56 of the Seattle Mariners is swarmed by Julio Rodriguez #44 and teammates after hitting a walk-off RBI double during the tenth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at T-Mobile Park on May 29, 2026 in Randy Arozarena doubled off Arizona reliever Juan Morillo in the 10th inning to drive in the winning run as the Mariners beat the Diamondbacks 7-6 for a fourth straight win.

J.P. Crawford hit a pair of home runs, and Julio Rodríguez and Luke Raley also homered in the win for Seattle. It was the first multi-homer game of Crawford's career. Rodríguez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double, and he combined with Crawford to drive in five runs for Seattle.

Randy Arozarena hit a walk-off double, J.P. Crawford homered twice — the first multi-home run game of his career —and the Seattle Mariners beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 in 10 innings on Friday night for their fourth straight win. After Seattle reliever Cooper Criswell threw a scoreless 10th inning, Arozarena went to the opposite field on a slider by Diamondbacks righty Juan Morillo with two runners aboard.win against the Minnesota Twins.

Crawford hit 74 home runs in 978 major league appearances prior to Friday, but never twice in one game before depositing a pair of offerings from Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen into the seats at T-Mobile Park. The veteran shortstop led off the first inning with a solo shot off the Arizona right-hander, then added a two-run homer in the fifth inning for his ninth of the season, the latter of which gave Seattle a 5-1 lead.

The Diamondbacks responded with four runs in the top of the sixth, three of them charged to Mariners starter George Kirby , to tie the game. Arizona evened the score on an RBI single by Jose Fernandez. Seattle responded in the bottom of the sixth, as Luke Raley hit his team-leading 12th home run of the season, but Arizona forced extra innings with an RBI fielder’s choice by Ildemaro Vargas in the ninth inning.

That set the stage for Arozarena’s heroics. Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo starts Saturday night opposite Diamondbacks RHP Ryne Nelson . MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE





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Seattle Mariners Arizona Diamondbacks J.P. Crawford Randy Arozarena Walk-Off Double

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