Seattle Mariners' away game losses tick up Sunday in fall to Nationals

With a new loss to the Nationals on Sunday, the Seattle Mariners have lost four of five and went 4-6 on its road trip that included stops in Detroit and Baltimore.

Seattle Mariners pitcher Emerson Hancock throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Washington. WASHINGTON — Miles Mikolas pitched seven shutout innings in relief of an opener, and the Washington Nationals scored five runs in the fourth inning to pull away from the Seattle Mariners 10-1 on Sunday.

Seattle has lost four of five and went 4-6 on its road trip that included stops in Detroit and Baltimore. Mikolas retired 20 of the 23 batters he faced to earn his first victory since May 6. He struck out three and allowed three singles. With the game tied at 1-1, the Nationals opened the fourth with five consecutive hits against Emerson Hancock .

The key hits included Ruiz’s go-ahead single to left, Nuñez moved up to third on Hancock’s errant pickoff attempt and beat first baseman Josh Naylor’s throw home on Jorbit Vivas’ grounder to make it 6-1. Hancock allowed six runs in four innings while striking out two. It was the first time the right-hander failed to complete five innings in 14 starts this season.

Seattle closer Andrés Muñoz, pitching for the first time since Monday, faced two batters in the eighth before leaving the game. Manager Dan Wilson said Muñoz had lower back tightness and was day to day.

The Mariners took a lead against PJ Poulin when Cole Young led off the game with an infield single and scored when Naylor doubled andNaylor fouled a ball off his right shin before flying out in the sixth and was replaced on defense in the bottom of the inning. Wilson said X-rays were negative.





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