A Seattle man convicted of attempting to rape his 10-year-old cousin more than 25 years ago now faces accusations of attacking a woman in Ballard.

A Seattle man who was convicted of trying to rape his 10-year-old cousin more than 25 years ago is now accused of attacking a woman in Ballard, a neighborhood in Seattle. The case is one of several Seattle -area stories reported in a recent regional news roundup that also covers a federal drug sentence in Puyallup, criminal charges in Kingston, a funding request from the Seattle City Council, and a long-term medical study.

The Ballard allegation is the most serious item in the roundup. The accused man's prior conviction involved an attempted child rape, and the new accusation involves an attack on an adult woman. The report does not identify the accused man by name, and it does not describe the attack in further detail.

Also read Elkhart man accused of following women from bank, attacking them during attempted robbery

Seattle Man Accused in Ballard Attack

A Seattle man is accused of attacking a woman in Ballard after a past conviction for attempting to rape his 10-year-old cousin. The earlier offense took place more than 25 years ago, and the conviction is part of the public record that the new allegation has brought back into focus.

The accusation is an allegation, and the accused man is presumed innocent of the Ballard attack unless and until a court finds otherwise. Readers should treat the details as reported by the news source, which did not provide additional information about the charges, the timeline of the investigation, or any court dates in this roundup.

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Puyallup Sentencing and Kingston Drive-By Charges

A Puyallup man was sentenced to 60 months in prison for possession of controlled substances that are 100 times more powerful than fentanyl, along with his intent to distribute those substances. The sentence was handed down in a case that centers on the possession and intent to distribute, rather than on any violent act.

Separately, two Kingston area men, ages 20 and 22, face charges for an alleged drive-by shooting and for illegally carrying two loaded firearms in a vehicle. Both men are presumed innocent unless a court determines otherwise, and the report does not state the names of the men or the status of their court proceedings.

Seattle City Council Seeks Funding for Small Businesses

The Seattle City Council is seeking an additional $1 million for a city grant program that helps small businesses recover from vandalism and break-ins. The request would increase funding for a program aimed at business owners who face property damage and theft.

In a separate Seattle incident, a car crashed into a school on Thursday. The report does not give the school's name, the number of people injured, or the cause of the crash, so those details remain unconfirmed in this roundup.

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CyberKnife Trial Results Across 21 Centers

A ten-year trial led by Meier and co-authors measured outcomes for more than 300 patients treated with CyberKnife at 21 centers. CyberKnife is a radiation therapy system, and the study is one of the longer-term reviews of patients treated with it.

The roundup does not report the trial's findings, so the outcomes of the patients are not described here. Readers who need the results should consult the original study or a published summary from the research team.