Seattle Man Sentenced to Five Years for Armed Cocaine Trafficking with Ghost Gun

A Seattle man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for dealing cocaine while carrying a 9mm ghost gun with an extended magazine, the DOJ said.

Ishmael Malakhi Washington, a 24-year-old Seattle resident, was sentenced on Friday to five years in federal prison. The sentence addresses his involvement in drug trafficking while carrying a dangerous weapon during the commission of the crime. U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez presided over the sentencing hearing at the King County courthouse.

Washington pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He also admitted to carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. Prosecutors emphasized that his actions placed the local community at significant risk of harm due to the combination of narcotics and weapons.

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The case originated from a surveillance operation conducted by Seattle police officers near Second Avenue and Blanchard Street. Officers observed Washington walking laps around the block while wearing a crossbody bag and a hooded sweatshirt. The front pocket of his clothing appeared weighed down by a heavy object, raising immediate suspicion among the detectives.

Investigators watched a woman approach Washington before stepping back to observe the interaction discreetly. She handed him folded bills, which he accepted without hesitation. Washington then checked his surroundings carefully before reaching into his bag to retrieve a small, white, rock-like substance.

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He handed the substance to the woman, who then left the scene immediately. Minutes later, officers moved in to arrest Washington based on the witnessed transaction. They recovered dealer-packaged amounts of crack cocaine, cash, and a scale from his crossbody bag during the arrest.

A critical piece of evidence was a 9mm polymer gun with an extended magazine holding 27 bullets. Law enforcement identified the firearm as a ghost gun produced by a 3D printer that lacked a serial number. This classification complicates tracing efforts for investigators and highlights the growing issue of unregulated weapon manufacturing.

Prosecutors argued that Washington engaged in drug trafficking for financial gain while armed with a semi-automatic handgun. They noted that the weapon was loaded with 27 rounds of ammunition, demonstrating a high level of preparedness for violence. The DOJ stated that Washington admitted the firearm was possessed in furtherance of his drug trafficking enterprise.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Martinez addressed Washington directly about his future conduct. The judge expressed hope that Washington would be serious about making positive changes for his life moving forward. This statement underscored the court's desire to see rehabilitation alongside punishment for the offenses committed.

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Washington responded to the judge by stating it was imperative that he never return to the area again. His response indicated an acknowledgment of the consequences of his actions and a commitment to avoiding similar behavior. The court accepted this sentiment as part of the broader context of the sentencing.

Federal charges were filed against Washington on August 7, 2025, following his initial arrest on July 28, 2025. The timeline of events shows a swift legal process from arrest to guilty plea and final sentencing. This rapid resolution reflects the severity with which authorities treat armed drug sales in urban environments.

The five-year term places a strict federal penalty on the combination of street-level cocaine sales and an untraceable firearm. Because the gun had no serial number, it falls into a category that challenges traditional law enforcement tracing methods. This aspect of the case serves as a warning regarding the use of modern technology in criminal activities.

The case demonstrates how the Department of Justice and Seattle police prioritize public safety in drug enforcement operations. Treating armed drug sales as a severe public safety threat rather than just a drug offense sends a strong message. The sentencing effectively closes the federal case against Washington, whose actions have been fully documented in court records.