Sang Su Sentenced to Two Years for Fentanyl Sales in Seattle Homeless Camps

Judge Tana Lin sentences Sang Su to two years in federal prison for selling cocaine and fentanyl to marginalized Seattle residents in the Chinatown-International District and The Jungle encampments.

U.S. District Court Judge Tana Lin sentenced 46-year-old Seattle resident Sang Su to two years in federal prison on Wednesday for his role in a drug trafficking operation. The court specifically highlighted the severity of distributing cocaine and fentanyl to vulnerable populations within Seattle. This sentencing concludes a significant phase in the federal prosecution of a multi-state ring that targeted homeless encampments. Su entered a guilty plea in July to charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He has remained in custody since his initial arrest in August 2025, awaiting this judicial decision.

Judge Lin addressed Su directly during the hearing, emphasizing the moral weight of his crimes against the most marginalized members of the local community. She noted that it was highly aggravating that Su sold significant amounts of dangerous narcotics to people already struggling with systemic challenges. The judge's remarks reflected the court's deep concern over the exploitation of homeless individuals in areas like The Jungle. This sentiment underscored the government's stance that targeting vulnerable groups warrants strict judicial consequences. The two-year sentence serves as a concrete penalty for Su's specific role in the distribution network.

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Investigators first detected Su's involvement through wiretaps that captured conversations about selling cocaine. These recordings also revealed Su discussing the acquisition of samples of fentanyl powder. Law enforcement officers initially stopped Su in October 2024 at a market on Beacon Hill. This stop occurred shortly after he had purchased drugs from the group's leader. During this arrest, police seized controlled substances and a firearm from his vehicle, providing immediate physical evidence of his activities.

W. Mike Herrington, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Seattle field office, provided critical context on Su's threat to public safety. Herrington stated that Su directly interacted with the group leader and further endangered the public by possessing a loaded firearm. This weapon was reportedly used to protect the proceeds of the trafficking operation. The presence of the firearm elevated the danger level for both law enforcement and local residents. Herrington's comments reinforced the necessity of federal intervention in these neighborhood-level drug operations.

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The investigation into the trafficking ring began in 2023 when the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Seattle Police Department responded to reports of drug-related violence. The targeted areas included homeless encampments located in the Chinatown-International District and the greenbelt along Interstate 5 known as The Jungle. Court records indicate that these initial responses led to the discovery of a broader criminal enterprise. The investigation expanded to include a coordinated raid on May 29, 2025. Officers executed 16 search warrants across multiple jurisdictions during this operation.

The large-scale raid included locations in Federal Way, Vancouver, Everett, Pacific, Tukwila, Kent, Issaquah, Seattle, Woodlake in California, and Beaverton in Oregon. The coordinated effort resulted in the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl pills. Authorities also confiscated 17 guns and $353,000 in cash from the suspects. This massive seizure underscores the extensive reach of the trafficking ring and the significant resources dedicated to dismantling it. The operation involved the FBI, the Seattle Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. These agencies worked as part of the federal Homeland Security Task Force to ensure a comprehensive response.

Prosecutors highlighted Su's extensive history with law enforcement during the sentencing proceedings. They noted multiple contacts between 2002 and 2025 involving arrests for assault, drug offenses, and carrying loaded guns. Although previous cases were dismissed or never charged, prosecutors argued that these interventions failed to curb Su's criminal acts. This long history of recidivism was presented to justify the federal prison sentence. The sentencing memo emphasized that Su had repeatedly ignored opportunities to change his behavior. This pattern of failure contributed to the decision to impose a custodial sentence.

Acting U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd emphasized the government's commitment to prosecuting all levels of drug distribution in the Seattle area. He stated that whether an individual is a low-level distributor or a high-volume dealer, the federal government will pursue charges. Floyd asserted that Su earned his time in prison through his continued involvement in the trafficking ring. He expressed hope that the two-year sentence would finally break the cycle of criminal behavior that has persisted for years. This statement reinforced the broader strategy of the U.S. Attorney's Office to target street-level dealers.

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Su is the latest defendant to be sentenced in this ongoing case involving the Seattle drug ring. The group's leader, Daniel Ibarra Loera of Kent, was previously sentenced in September to a term in federal prison. The completion of this sentencing phase marks a significant step in the federal prosecution of the network. The case illustrates the extensive efforts by federal and local authorities to address drug trafficking in vulnerable neighborhoods. The outcome serves as a warning to other individuals involved in similar operations. The authorities remain committed to dismantling the infrastructure that supports these drug rings in Seattle. This case highlights the intersection of drug enforcement and public safety in urban homeless populations. The legal proceedings have now resulted in concrete consequences for those involved in the distribution network.