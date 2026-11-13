Seattle Man Arrested in Edmonds for Stolen Gun and Cash

Edmonds police arrested a 19-year-old Seattle man following a traffic stop. Officers recovered a stolen firearm and over $1,000 in cash from the suspect.

Edmonds Police Department officials confirmed the arrest of a 19-year-old resident of Seattle following a police interaction early Thursday morning. The incident began shortly after 1 a.m. when an officer initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle that was missing its license plates. This specific violation served as the initial trigger for law enforcement engagement in the Snohomish County city.

Traffic Stop and Flight Details

The driver allegedly attempted to evade the officers by pulling the vehicle into a nearby business parking lot. Upon entering the lot, the individual exited the car and fled on foot, prompting an immediate response from the responding officer. This flight from a lawful traffic stop escalated the situation and led to a broader search operation involving multiple agencies in the region.

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Evidence Recovery and Financial Assets

Officers from Edmonds and neighboring law enforcement agencies later located and arrested the suspect. During the process, authorities recovered a stolen gun and more than $1,000 in cash. These items were seized as part of the investigation into the individual's activities and potential criminal history. The presence of the cash and firearm provided tangible evidence for the subsequent legal proceedings.

Formal Criminal Charges Filed

The suspect was formally booked on suspicion of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Additional charges include possession of a stolen firearm and obstructing justice. These specific charges reflect the severity of the items recovered and the manner in which the suspect attempted to avoid law enforcement custody. The booking process formalized the state's intent to pursue legal action.

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Ongoing Investigations and Context

This arrest occurs within a broader context of regional law enforcement activity. Everett Police recently highlighted issues involving repeat offenders, noting that a man stole three boats in 12 days last month and was released from jail three times. These separate incidents illustrate the complex challenges police departments face in managing recurring criminal behavior across different jurisdictions in Washington state.

Legal Consequences and Future Steps

The 19-year-old man now faces the legal consequences of his alleged actions through the judicial system. The recovery of the stolen weapon and cash strengthens the case against him for the charges of unlawful possession and obstruction. Law enforcement agencies will continue to monitor the situation as the legal process unfolds, ensuring public safety and accountability.