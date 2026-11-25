A Seattle man was arrested after leading deputies on a 68-mile chase on I-5 that stretched from Longview to Thurston County.

Officers and deputies arrested a Seattle man after he led them on a 68-mile pursuit that stretched from Longview to Thurston County, Washington. A 31-year-old Seattle man was arrested after leading police on a 68-mile chase from Longview to Thurston County Monday morning.

Police say the suspect fled in a stolen vehicle, reaching speeds of 120 mph on I-5 before officers stopped him using spike strips and a PIT maneuver. It started with a report of a stolen vehicle along Nichols Boulevard early Monday morning, where officers located the driver leaving the area and attempted to stop him. Police said he fled over the Cowlitz Way Bridge towards Kelso and got onto northbound I-5, speeding at around 120 mph.

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Police officers and troopers deployed mobile spikes on I-5 as the pursuit continued up into Lewis County. A Longview officer and Thurston County deputy were able to get ahead of the vehicle and deploy spikes again, and the lead pursuing Longview officer executed a PIT maneuver near 105th Avenue Southwest and Delphi Road Southwest. The pursuit was officially brought to an end after 68 miles.

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The suspect, identified as a 31-year-old Seattle man, was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police, possession of a stolen vehicle, six counts of possession of stolen property, DUI, possession of a controlled substance , and third-degree driving with license suspended or revoked. The Longview Police Department thanked the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, Lewis County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol for their assistance in this case. Man shot multiple times during neighbor dispute in Renton