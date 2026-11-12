Seattle Lumen Field Named Potential Venue for 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup

Lumen Field enters the running to host 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup matches including group stage or semifinal games. The city leverages 2026 World Cup success to secure spot in four-country bid.

FIFA included Seattle in its evaluation report for the 2031 Women's World Cup, marking a significant step for Lumen Field as a potential host site for matches ranging from the group stage to the semifinals. The Emerald City joins 13 other proposed United States locations within the joint bid submitted by the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica.

Technical Evaluation Scores and Infrastructure

Lumen Field received a technical evaluation score of 4.1 out of 5 from FIFA officials during their assessment of the venue capabilities. The stadium earned perfect marks for hotel accommodations with a score of 5 out of 5, demonstrating ample capacity for the expected influx of international visitors. Additional areas received high ratings including a 4.5 for potential fan festival sites, highlighting the city's readiness for large-scale events.

Also read ‘Act of Desperation’—Lionel Messi Receives Rare Criticism From World Cup Winner

Transportation infrastructure played a vital role in the high scores, with FIFA praising the connectivity provided by light rail, buses, ferries, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. These systems facilitate easy movement for fans attending matches and contribute to the overall logistical feasibility of hosting such a massive global tournament in the region.

Artificial Turf Replacement Requirements

A familiar challenge remains regarding the playing surface at Lumen Field, which utilizes artificial turf. FIFA regulations require natural grass for World Cup matches, meaning the surface would need to be replaced for the tournament. This process mirrors the preparations undertaken for the 2026 men's FIFA World Cup, ensuring consistency in playing conditions for the athletes.

Advertisement

The bid projects approximately 4.5 million spectators for the 2031 tournament, which is expected to be the first Women's World Cup featuring 48 teams. This expansion from the current 32-team format increases the stakes for host cities seeking to accommodate larger crowds and broader international interest in the sport.

Economic Impact and Regional Context

Local soccer officials are leveraging the success of the 2026 men's tournament to bolster Seattle's case for the 2031 event. The recent men's World Cup hosted six matches in the city, including four group-stage games and two knockout-round contests. According to Visit Seattle, that tournament brought an estimated 109 million dollars in tax revenue to the region and supported about 20,000 jobs.

Seattle is one of 14 proposed host cities in the United States portion of the bid, competing alongside destinations including Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York/New Jersey. The four-country joint bid also includes four stadiums in Mexico and one each in Costa Rica and Jamaica, presenting a comprehensive North American hosting strategy.

Next Steps in the Hosting Selection Process

FIFA's report confirmed that the joint bid has met the minimum hosting requirements for the 2031 Women's World Cup. The final decision on which countries will host the tournament is scheduled for November 23 at an Extraordinary FIFA Congress in Singapore.

Advertisement

Even if the four-country bid receives approval, Seattle does not have a guaranteed slot to host matches. FIFA and tournament organizers must still finalize specific host-city and stadium selections after the initial award. The city presents a compelling case with a proven World Cup venue, strong transportation connections, and a passionate soccer community ready to support the world's best women's players.