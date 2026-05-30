Marina Mabrey scored 18 points, rookie Kiki Rice scored 13 of her 17 in the second half and added a season-high four steals, and the Toronto Tempo beat the Seat

Seattle Storm forward Katie Lou Samuelson fouls Toronto Tempo guard Brittney Sykes on her way to the net during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Toronto, Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Marina Mabrey scored 18 points, rookie Kiki Rice scored 13 of her 17 in the second half and added a season-high four steals, and the Toronto Tempo beat the Seattle Storm 93-72 on Saturday. Brittney Sykes, who finished last season with the Storm, had 15 points against her former team and rookie Laura Juskaite scored 14, which included a career-high four 3-pointers, for the Tempo .

Maria Conde added 13 points, the rookie's second consecutive game scoring in double figures. Toronto set an WNBA record when the Tempo made their first 31 free throws before Teonni Key missed back-to-back foul shots with 58 seconds left and they finished 31 of 33 .

Katie Lou Samuelson made a short turn-around jumper that tied it at 51-all with 3:50 left in the third quarter, but the Storm committed turnovers on their next three possessions as Toronto sparked a 19-5 run over the next three-plus minutes. The Storm hit 7 of 27 from 3-point range and attempted only eight free throws, making seven.

Seattle is 3-0 this season when shooting 38% or better from behind the arc, 0-6 when it makes 37% or worse. Exxon Mobil 'approaching unheard-of inventory levels' as Iran war blocks oil trade American and Iranian negotiators have been working toward a common ground that could lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. It’s going to be a rough weekend on roads across western Washington.

Major closures will hit Interstate 405, State Route 520, Interstate 5, and parts of SnohomisNow, after the Sound Transit Board voted to dramatically revise its long-range expansion plans, Patrick said that promise has been broken. The family of "Alaskan Bush People" star Matt Brown is expressing concern for his safety after deeply troubling reports surfaced.

As Wild Waves Theme Park kicks off its 50th and final season, a proposal has been submitted for a more than 1 million-square-foot industrial warehouse facility





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