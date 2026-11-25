Seattle tops global methamphetamine usage data in a new sewage study. King County plants report 865 milligrams per 1,000 people daily, far exceeding international peers.

Seattle has recorded the highest per capita methamphetamine consumption in a comprehensive global comparison of wastewater data. The city averaged 865 milligrams of methamphetamine per 1,000 people per day. This figure significantly outpaced every other city in Europe, as well as locations in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. The gap was substantial, with Seattle's levels running approximately 40 percent above the next highest entry. This result confirms that methamphetamine use is deeply embedded in the region, surpassing even historical hotspots like Prague, Czechia.

Global Methamphetamine Data Comparison

The international analysis involved wastewater monitoring across approximately 115 cities worldwide. Researchers measured drug use by tracking chemical traces left in sewage systems. Seattle samples originated from King County's West Point plant and the South Treatment Plant in Renton. These two facilities process waste from Seattle and much of the surrounding King County area. Consequently, the reported numbers reflect usage patterns beyond just city limits into the broader metropolitan region. The consistency of the data source ensures that Seattle's ranking is directly comparable to other major global urban centers.

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Australia was the closest competitor in the international ranking. The Australian national average stood at approximately 620 milligrams per 1,000 people. This figure is derived from 56 different treatment plants across the entire country. Cities in Czechia, traditionally considered a methamphetamine hub in Europe, recorded around 590 milligrams. Québec City in Canada was also a notable contender, with levels close behind the top rankings. The clear separation between Seattle and these other high-ranking cities highlights the unique intensity of methamphetamine availability and consumption in the Pacific Northwest.

Wastewater Surveillance Methodology

Scientists estimate drug usage by analyzing raw sewage before it enters the treatment phase. Every flush in the service area flows into these treatment plants. Researchers collect samples as the sewage rushes in, testing for chemical markers that drugs leave behind in urine. They then work backward to calculate the total amount of each drug used by the community. The standard unit of measurement is milligrams per 1,000 people per day. This method provides a direct, objective measure of consumption that does not rely on self-reported surveys or police arrest statistics.

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Lab procedures were standardized across all participating cities. Crews collected samples every day for one week between March and May 2025. Each daily sample was blended from a full 24 hours of incoming sewage to ensure accuracy. Every laboratory used identical testing methods. This uniformity allows Seattle's numbers to stack up directly against data from Amsterdam, Prague, or other international sites. The approach captures the total volume of drugs entering the sewer system, offering a comprehensive view of community-wide usage patterns.

Drug Usage Patterns and Regional Comparisons

Methamphetamine consumption in Seattle remained stable throughout the week. Readings hovered around 780 milligrams on Sunday and rose slightly to approximately 960 milligrams by Monday. Researchers note that drugs like cocaine and MDMA typically spike on weekends. In contrast, methamphetamine use tends to be more even day-to-day. This consistency contrasts sharply with cocaine trends in the same region. Cocaine levels climbed through the week, peaking at about 880 milligrams on Saturday. Weekend cocaine readings were approximately 18 percent higher than weekdays.

Local history of drug testing provides additional context. Researchers in Washington have tested sewage for drugs since at least 2015. Chemist Dan Burgard at the University of Puget Sound conducted early lab work. A University of Washington study found that meth averaged 608 milligrams per 1,000 people in 2015 and 2016. The current figure of 865 milligrams represents a significant increase. Recreational marijuana is legal in Washington, Oregon, and Canada. Cities in these regions showed higher cannabis levels than top EU cities. Cannabis is considered tricky to measure because the body excretes only a small share of the chemical.

Limits of Wastewater Analysis

While the data is robust, it has specific limitations. The method cannot determine how many people are using drugs or how frequently. It also does not measure drug purity. The analysis captures the total amount going down the drain, not individual behavior. Crucially, the results exclude fentanyl and heroin. Fentanyl drives most overdose deaths in King County but was not included in this specific wastewater snapshot. Heroin is also absent because its chemical marker breaks down too quickly in sewage to be measured reliably.

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Other studies have helped fill some of these data gaps. In April, Washington recorded the highest fentanyl concentrations of any state in its sampling network. However, the current report focuses on methamphetamine, cocaine, and cannabis. The evidence confirms that Seattle leads the world in methamphetamine usage based on this metric. The numbers suggest a persistent and widespread issue that local health officials and policymakers must address. The stability of meth usage compared to the weekend spikes of other substances indicates a different pattern of dependency in the region.