Seattle leaders visit San Francisco to learn lessons on economic recovery, public safety

As a cable car moves down California Street, a cleaning crew is picking up trash and power-washing the sidewalk, while others work feverishly to install fresh lights.

As a cable car moves down California Street, a cleaning crew is picking up trash and power-washing the sidewalk, while others work feverishly to install fresh lights.

After all, both cities were hurt at the start of the pandemic. Tech companies allowed employees to work from home, and the streets were overrun with tents and open-air drug use. San Francisco has taken steps that have reversed those trends. Companies are moving back, and investors are now betting on the city again.

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"While we've seen a lot of momentum in office spaces filling up, a lot of that is driven by AI companies and startups. We still have challenges with ground floor vacancy," acknowledges Robbie Silver, the president of the Downtown San Francisco Partnership, as he stood on California Street.

He's been a significant player in the redevelopment of the Embarcadero, which will include a new park, and the public activation of the downtown core with new string lighting, poles and outdoor light shows. Silver says it is all part of the overall strategy to bring people back to San Francisco and spend time.

"Coming out of the pandemic, San Francisco in North America was dead last in terms of economic recovery and foot traffic. We are now leading the nation and being the first, and other cities are calling us and coming to San Francisco to visit," Silver says.

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San Francisco says real-time crime cameras led to 90% drop in car thefts, break-ins “We should legalize fun, certainly in Seattle and in the right way,” Scholes said with a chuckle during an interview Friday.

“The big takeaway is, the jobs and investments, new retailers follow getting the streets looking and feeling better for everybody, and they've made public safety, addressing homelessness, addressing drugs, priority number one. The new retailers, the new office deals, the capital coming into the city then follows. ” He says lighting is a low-cost public safety improvement, too.

"Quality public spaces, parks and plazas at night, during the day, lighting, events, activation, great design are so important to a thriving downtown and people's sense of safety, the reality of safety," added Scholes. Seattle has done pilot lighting projects along Third Avenue and in Belltown to help deter crime. The public safety improvements also created new confidence in San Francisco. Nordstrom pulled all business out of the city in 2023 after concerns about retail theft, drugs and crime.

But it has returned with a Nordstrom Local store in Pacific Heights and recently announced plans for a large Nordstrom Rack store, a block from Union Square and across the street from its former flagship store. The recovery remains incomplete. Colliers reported San Francisco office vacancy at 27.4% in the third quarter of 2026, down from 31.1% a year earlier.

The market recorded 537,000 square feet of positive net absorption in the quarter, marking the fifth consecutive quarter with more occupied space than vacated, and 2.6 million square feet year to date. Still, more than one in four square feet of office space remained vacant. By comparison, Seattle's office vacancy rate is hovering above 35%. Retail vacancy in Union Square, long considered the city's shopping hub, has also fallen below 20% for the first time in years.

Silver sees housing as the longer-term test. He said one office-to-housing conversion is moving ahead on Market Street and about a dozen other buildings have been identified as candidates.

“If we can infuse tens of thousands of people living in downtown, we’re going to be much more resilient when the next disaster, economically,” he said. Conversions will require developers willing to take on the cost and complexity. Sachin Agarwal and Steven Bacio say the city’s political priorities have shifted toward public safety, housing and schools.

Bacio called the “doom loop” over, while Agarwal said the turnaround took years of political work and still leaves major problems to solve, including affordability and school quality.

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"Crime is at all-time lows. Businesses are coming back. Tourism is coming back," Agarwal said.

"But this isn't something that just happened in two years. It was six years of winning elections.

" The two former software engineers have led the group that pushed for more moderation among city leaders and have consistently polled the public about their sentiments in San Francisco. "A third of the homeless have drug addiction problems, and a third have mental health, untreated mental health problems.

The solutions for those are very different from each other," Bacio said in an interview as the two men sat on a floor of a former high-rise that included the Wells Fargo corporate headquarters.

"We're now leaning more toward compelled treatment for people that can't help themselves, real interventions on fentanyl addiction and other addictions, both for the dealing side and for the using side. " "I think that when we saw the decline happening in San Francisco, where businesses were leaving, residents were leaving, tourism was going down, conferences were leaving. It all was because of public safety," Bacio said. Scholes said Seattle does not need to copy San Francisco wholesale.

His takeaway was that leaders can test ideas from other cities, coordinate around clear goals and keep measuring results. San Francisco’s figures show what has improved; the high vacancy rates and uneven foot traffic show how much of the revival is still ahead. The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday night several hours after the agency directed airports to hold departing traffic due to "extraordinary circumstances.

"A crash involving three vehicles and a semi-truck turned deadly Thursday evening, with multiple people injured, Washington State Patrol confirmed. Newly released audio from a desperate 911 call captures the moment two window washers realized they were stuck more than 30 stories up in high winds. In a highly charged and emotional board meeting on Thursday night, the Olympia School District board voted to close down three elementary schools, despite a fiery contingent of district families opposing the proposal.