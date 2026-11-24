Legal scholars and immigration attorneys are closely watching the weekend arrest of a father and daughter at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

An associate professor with the Seattle University School of Law is reacting to the ICE arrests at SEA Airport, saying legal scholars and immigration attorneys will be watching the case closely.

ICE agents arrested a father and daughter at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport over the weekend, raising legal concerns. Federal officials say the daughter faces an assault charge for allegedly throwing coffee at an agent, but a legal scholar questions the allegation. Pilar Escontrías, an assistant professor at the Seattle University School of Law, said the incident raises significant questions about federal enforcement priorities, constitutional protections at airports and state restrictions on police face coverings.

Also read ICE Arrests at Seattle-Tacoma Airport Trigger Political Outcry

"They have certainly been pushing officers to arrest even more people than they have in the past few months," Escontrías said. According to Escontrías, legal advocates are paying close attention to whom the Trump administration is targeting during airport operations. Neither Sofia Hernandez Mejia nor her father, Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, has a criminal record, which Escontrías noted could signal that federal authorities are broadly targeting noncitizens regardless of criminal history.

"One of the things that legal advocates and scholars are going to have to pay attention to is who are the individuals that the Trump administration is targeting with these enforcements," Escontrías said. The Department of Homeland Security stated that Hernandez Mejia will be charged with assault after allegedly throwing coffee on an agent during the arrest. After reviewing video of the incident, however, Escontrías said she has a different view.

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"What I witnessed was tears and crying," Escontrías said. "I did not witness the alleged violations of federal law. " If convicted in federal court, Hernandez Mejia could face incarceration before being deported. "What she is facing is a terrifying and uncertain future," Escontrías said.

A screenshot from a viral video capturing ICE agents arresting a father and daughter inside a boarding bridge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The arrests also highlight the limited constitutional safeguards available to travelers inside airports. Escontrías explained that airports carry some of the lowest legal protections for both citizens and noncitizens.

"Law enforcement doesn't need anything but the lowest amount of suspicion to apprehend somebody," she said. "Washington is supposed to enforce that ICE agents shouldn't have masks," said Cherie Mendoza, a passenger at the airport.

However, Escontrías pointed out that similar mask restrictions in other states have faced legal challenges and been struck down in court. Beyond the courtroom implications, Escontrías said the arrests leave pressing humanitarian questions unanswered regarding the family's immediate treatment and custody.

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"Are they able to speak to their family, or are they going to be moved quickly to Mexico or to a third country? " Escontrías asked. "The humanity of people and our nation is at stake. " In light of heightened airport enforcement, Escontrías noted that immigrant advocates are urging noncitizens to consult with an attorney before traveling and to establish an emergency plan in case they are detained.

Information in this story came from Seattle University School of Law assistant professor Pilar Escontrías and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.