The Seattle Kraken rallied from a three-goal deficit behind goals from Matty Beniers and Ryan Winterton, but couldn't find the equalizer in a 4-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

SAN JOSE, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Michael Misa #77 of the San Jose Sharks takes a shot on goal during the third period of an NHL game against the Seattle Kraken on November 21, 2026 at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, CA. The Kraken fell behind 4-1 before mounting a second-period comeback, but San Jose held on for a 4-3 victory Saturday night.

Kaapo Kakko, Matty Beniers and Ryan Winterton scored for Seattle, as Beniers extended his goal streak to three consecutive games. Seattle pulled within one before the second intermission but couldn’t find the tying goal during a scoreless third period. Macklin Celebrini and Ivar Stenberg each had a power-play goal and an assist, and the San Jose Sharks held off the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Saturday night.

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Michael Misa and Nolan Allan also scored for San Jose, and defenseman Dmitry Orlov added three assists. Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves as the Sharks bounced back from a 5-2 loss to Calgary on Tuesday to win for the fourth time in six games. Kaapo Kakko, Matty Beniers and Ryan Winterton scored for Seattle, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 25 shots. Beniers has scored in three straight games, including a goal and an assist in Thursday’s 5-1 win over Vancouver.

Stenberg scored 7:47 into the second to put San Jose ahead 4-1. Seattle scored twice later in the period, but the Sharks held on in a scoreless third to end a two-game skid against the Kraken at SAP Center. Stenberg, the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft, has eight goals and eight assists in 25 games. The 19-year-old winger entered the night tied for second among NHL rookies in goals and points.

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Misa, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft, scored his fifth of the season. Allan’s goal was his third, and Celebrini became the first Sharks player to reach 10 goals this season. San Jose's captain has 13 points in his past nine games. The Sharks won in regulation for the fourth time this season.

Seven of their first 10 wins came in overtime or a shootout. It was the first of four meetings this season between the Pacific Division rivals. Seattle had won four of the previous five. The teams meet again Dec. 8 in San Jose. The Source: