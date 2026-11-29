The Seattle Kraken squandered a 2-0 third-period lead as Edmonton tied the game with 9.8 seconds left before Leon Draisaitl scored eight seconds into overtime for a 3-2 Oilers win.

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 28: Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates an overtime goal during a game between the Edmonton Oilers and Seattle Kraken on November 28, 2026 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

The Kraken squandered a 2-0 third-period lead as Edmonton tied the game with 9.8 seconds remaining before winning 3-2 just eight seconds into overtime. Evan Bouchard forced overtime with the Oilers’ extra attacker on the ice before Leon Draisaitl finished a two-on-one with Connor McDavid for the winner. Matthew Wood scored his first goal with Seattle and Ryker Evans also scored as the Kraken narrowly missed sweeping their back-to-back games against Edmonton.

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Evan Bouchard scored the tying goal for Edmonton with 9.8 seconds left to force overtime, and Leon Draisaitl scored just eight seconds into the extra frame as the Seattle Kraken squandered a 2-0 third period lead in a 3-2 loss to the Oilers. The Kraken got caught flat immediately in overtime as Draisaitl and Connor McDavid created a two-on-one chance against Brandon Montour on their first trip into the offensive zone, with Draisaitl beating Joey Daccord for the clinching goal.