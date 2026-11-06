Seattle Infrastructure Updates: Ship Canal Bridge Closures and Boeing Field Delays

Emergency pothole repairs close lanes on the Ship Canal Bridge while Boeing Field faces delays. Plus, details on DSP Connections and 2026 furnace costs.

Commuters navigating the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle are facing significant disruptions as emergency pothole repairs force the closure of two lanes. This infrastructure maintenance issue coincides with operational challenges at nearby Boeing Field, where flight delays and restrictions have emerged as air traffic controllers relocate to a temporary facility to continue their work.

Infrastructure Repair Delays in Seattle

The Washington State Department of Transportation has prioritized safety by closing two lanes on the Ship Canal Bridge to address dangerous pothole conditions. These emergency repairs are necessary to prevent vehicle damage and ensure the structural integrity of the bridge deck. The closure impacts daily traffic flow, requiring drivers to anticipate longer commute times and reduced capacity across the waterway.

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Simultaneously, Boeing Field is experiencing operational hiccups due to the ongoing maintenance at its control tower. Air traffic controllers are currently working from a temporary location, which has inevitably led to flight delays and added restrictions for airlines serving the facility. The temporary setup, while necessary for safety, disrupts the usual efficiency of air traffic management in the area.

Traffic Incidents and Road Closures

On southbound Interstate 405 in Bothell, a serious traffic incident occurred Wednesday night when a street sweeper caught fire after being struck by a suspected impaired driver. This collision highlighted the dangers of driving under the influence and caused immediate disruptions to the flow of traffic in that corridor. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the full extent of the damage and the condition of the driver involved.

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Despite these localized incidents, other major thoroughfares have seen improvements. The I-5 express lanes have reopened in the southbound direction following delays caused by a previous signals issue. Although the Revive I-5 project was scheduled to finish on Sunday night, all lanes of northbound I-5 across the Ship Canal Bridge opened earlier than expected. However, the express lanes have not yet returned to their normal operating status, leaving some drivers navigating a mixed system of closures and reopenings.

Workforce Development and Energy Costs

Beyond traffic, DSP Connections (DSPC) is offering opportunities for individuals looking to take on a side hustle while making a significant community impact. This initiative allows participants to earn income through flexible work arrangements that benefit local infrastructure and service projects. The organization emphasizes the dual benefit of financial gain and social contribution for those interested in joining their workforce.

As winter approaches, the Home Comfort Alliance has released its 2026 Seattle furnace cost guide to help residents prepare for the cold snap. Meier and the co-authors of the guide stress that the weather itself does not create the underlying energy efficiency problems; rather, outdated or poorly maintained heating systems are the primary culprits. The guide provides essential data to help homeowners understand potential costs and plan for necessary repairs or upgrades before the peak heating season begins.